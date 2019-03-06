If it comes to it, Teresa Giudice says she’s ready to end her marriage to Joe Giudice.

The bombshell revelation comes on part three of The Real Housewives of New Jersey season nine reunion, when Andy Cohen presses the reality star to face the reality that her husband will likely be deported to Italy after finishing his three-year prison sentence later this month. Teresa completed her own nearly year-long prison sentence in 2015.

“It’s like starting a whole new life, and [my kids] have been through so much already,” Teresa tells Andy. “So, I mean, I’m not doing a long-distance relationship. I’m just not doing it. You know, I want somebody with me every day. And I know exactly what happens, like, I’m sure he’ll be with other women. It happens. So, if we do the long-distance thing, it’s not gonna work. I’d be like, bye-bye!”

Teresa’s co-stars, sister-in-law Melissa Gorga and Margaret Josephs, tell ET they weren’t shocked by her confession, while grabbing coffee at Sarabeth's Tribeca in New York City.

“I did not think that she was gonna just pick up with her four daughters, who are about to enter college and high school, and move over to Italy,” Melissa says. “I didn't think that that was even an option or something that she was considering.”

“She doesn't discuss these kinds of things,” she notes. “It's just not something she's discussing.”

“I started crying,” Margaret admits. “I feel like this has been a long road for her, and for it to come to this, where she stuck by him so long, and to have it have to end this way is heartbreaking. No matter what the decision is, it's still heart-wrenching … especially for her daughters, to have to live through all of this and to pay the restitution and everything else. To have it end this way, it's devastating.”

Watch a preview of Teresa's emotional confession at the reunion here:

Still, there is a slim chance that Teresa and Joe won’t have to divorce. The family is still awaiting a decision on the appeal they filed to overturn the deportation ruling.

"You never know, it might it might not happen," Melissa offers, with hope. "He might not go."



"It could turn around," Margaret tacks on.

Whatever the case, RHONJ cameras will be rolling to capture the end result. ET has learned that filming for season 10 begins soon and will likely document Danielle Staub’s in-the-works wedding to her fiance of less than a week, Olivier Maier, much to Margaret’s dismay.

“She's like mold, you can't get rid of her,” Margaret jokes. “Danielle is not my type of people. I'm not interested in being friends with her, I wish her no ill. I want good things for her and her children, meaning financial success, peace and happiness, just away from me and maybe across the country… or in Morocco.”

“She’s obviously friends with Teresa, so you’ll see her around,” Melissa promises. “We’re trying to figure that out [why they’re friends]. I think [Teresa] does have, like, that guilt that she feels she was part of getting her off the show, at one point, which nobody really -- you don't want to take money out of anybody's mouth. You know, that's one thing I don't want to do to her. Nobody wants to do that.”

“I feel like Teresa feels like at one point in time, back in the day, she contributed to keeping her off the show,” she continues. “So now, she has that guilt and she wants to -- and listen, Teresa likes 'yes' people, and Danielle is a 'yes' person. 'Yes, Teresa. You're the best, Teresa. You're the prettiest, Teresa. You're the most gorgeous, Teresa. You're right, Teresa...' and Teresa is like, 'You're my best friend!'”

“If she's not on the show, let's just see how much Teresa -- I mean that Danielle -- is calling Teresa,” Margaret chimes in. “Let’s call a spade a spade.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey wraps up its ninth season with part three of the all-cast reunion on Wednesday, at a special time, 8 p.m. ET, on Bravo.

RELATED CONTENT:

'RHONJ': Melissa Gorga Says She’s Done With Teresa Giudice’s Double Standards (Exclusive)

Teresa Giudice Says She Will Separate From Joe If He Gets Deported

Teresa Giudice Celebrates Daughter Gia's 18th Birthday With Heartfelt Message