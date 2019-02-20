A wife can’t control her husband, and a Housewife certainly can’t control her co-star… especially when that co-star is family.

Things get heated between sisters-in-law Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice on part one of The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s season nine reunion, and ET has your exclusive first look! It all starts when Andy Cohen reads this fan question: “Why didn’t you have Teresa’s back when Jackie [Goldschneider] brought up Joe being in prison. You had to have known it would hurt Teresa?”

“How can I have someone’s back who is trying to prove a point about me?” Melissa asks back, which Teresa immediately answers with, “I wasn’t saying anything bad…”

“Yeah, you were,” Melissa cuts her off. “Once again, I was getting the blame for the relationship between your brother and your father. She was backing up my argument with you.”

“I didn’t want her saying s**t about my husband!” Teresa then exclaims, pointing at Jackie.

“I didn’t say anything about your husband!” Jackie shouts back.

“Here’s the bottom line, and I think it’s the problem that Jackie and I have: people get very threatened by people who can think and reason rationally,” Melissa says, which gets Teresa heated. She immediately raises her voice and screeches, “Oh, and I can’t think rationally?!”

“No, you can’t,” Melissa fires back. “This isn’t rational.”

“I’m not gonna even talk to her anymore,” Teresa then tells Andy. “Don’t even talk to me. Don’t talk to me. Don’t f**kin’ talk to me.”

Watch it all play out here:

Naturally, Melissa’s reaction to Teresa saying she doesn’t want to speak with her anymore is a chorus of “Thank you, Jesus!” That sets Teresa off more, as she tells Melissa to “say it louder, say it louder.” Then, when Dolores Catania tries to step in and tell Melissa to give Teresa a break because she’s under a lot of stress, waiting to find out if her husband will be deported after his prison sentence, Melissa turns red.

“No s**t!” she yells at Dolores. “So, that’s right, Dolores? That’s right? How she’s treating her family. You’re losing your mind! She’s the one who claims, ‘I love my family. I love family.’ And then she f**king goes BOOM as soon as you stick next to her? Bulls**t. Bulls**t. You want family, you treat me with respect or you get no family.”

“But the world revolves around her…” Jackie then chimes in, setting Teresa off again.

“Yeah, it does right now, b***h!” she shouts back. “It does. My husband’s not here. You f**king cold-hearted b***h.”

You’ll have to turn into the reunion to see what happens next, but Margaret Josephs promises ET it will only get more explosive from there.

“Some moments are intense,” she teases. “There’s a lot of resolution at the reunion. There was a lot of surprises at the reunion. I think everybody’s going to be like, wow. This reunion’s good. This is a great reunion. I think everybody’s gonna be really pleased. Lots of surprises coming out of this reunion… I’m just gonna say, [Teresa] came in guns a-blazing.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

