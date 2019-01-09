It’s not too rosy in the Garden State, at least not for Teresa Giudice and Jackie Goldschneider.

In ET’s exclusive first look at this week’s Real Housewives of New Jersey, Jackie and Teresa meet up for coffee in hopes of hashing out their differences over the argument they had a few weeks back at co-star Margaret Josephs’ skincare party. In case you missed it, the group was debating whether a woman could control her husband. Teresa said a woman could, while Jackie said she couldn’t. To back up her claim, Jackie asked Teresa if her husband would be in prison if she could control him, which naturally set off Teresa in an expletive-filled rant against Jackie.

“You don’t cross the f**king line,” Teresa told Jackie at the time. “You don’t do that?”

“All of this needs to be settled out,” Jackie told Teresa. “I think that what you did to me at Margaret’s house is not excusable. I don’t get spoken to like that. I’m a grown woman. I have a lot of self-respect. I was like, ‘What the f**k?!’”

“Listen, you came at me first,” Teresa replies. “Everyone knows my situation, and no one would throw that in my face.”

“Is she f**king delusional?” she then asks in a confessional. “I didn’t start with her.”

Check out the back-and-forth here:

“But is that the way you argue with people?” Jackie asks Teresa.

“If they piss me off, yeah,” Teresa says.

“This is the problem, because if you didn’t intend to be disrespectful by screaming in my face, why would you say, ‘You’ve been here for five minutes. If you want to make it to 10 minutes, watch your mouth?’” Jackie then recalls. “Which, to me, sounded like a threat.”

You’ll have to tune into The Real Housewives of New Jersey on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo to see what happens next. For more on the current season, check out the video and links below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'RHONJ': Melissa Gorga Says She Knew Danielle Staub's Marriage Wasn't Going to Last (Exclusive)

'RHONJ' Star Melissa Gorga Admits She Now Understands Why Couples Get Divorced (Exclusive)

Why Teresa Giudice's 'RHONJ' Castmate Doesn't Think She'll Ever Divorce Joe