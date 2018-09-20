New ‘Wives, new drama… or is it old drama?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey are back for season nine, and they’ve brought two new faces to the table to stir up some old drama between returning stars (and real-life sisters-in-law) Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga. The newbies are mother-of-five Jennifer Aydin and former attorney Jackie Goldschneider, who’s connected to the group through returning star Margaret Josephs.

Dolores Catania rounds out the full-time cast, which does not feature Danielle Staub, who returned to the series as a “friend” of the cast last season. The OG of RHONJ will be back, though, once again as a “friend." Rumors have it that her wedding to Marty Caffrey was filmed for the show, though the pair is currently in the process of divorcing just five months after saying, "I do."

From the looks of the trailer, Jackie will be team Melissa, while Jennifer will be team Teresa, whispering in their new pals’ ears and opening up old wounds long thought to be closed between the women. At one point in the trailer, Melissa asks Teresa if she will ever really, truly love her as a sister.

“We are Italians from Jersey,” Melissa notes. “We love hard, we fight hard and we go hard.”

Check out all the drama unfold here:

Yes, this season is delivering broken glass, apparent surgical treatments, a trip to Turkey and even arranged marriages! The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s new season premieres Wednesday, Nov. 7, at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

