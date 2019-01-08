Teresa Giudice couldn't be more excited for her little girl's big birthday.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a special message for her eldest daughter, Gia, in celebration of her 18th birthday.

"The day I became your mom was the day I found purpose in my life," the 46-year-old reality star wrote, alongside a heartwarming video montage of family photos of Gia at different ages. "Gia, you are such a sweet, gentle loving smart person and I’m so fortunate to be chosen as your mother."

Giudice -- who is also the mother to 15-year-old daughter Gabriella, 14-year-old daughter Milania and 10-year-old daughter Audriana -- went on to thank the birthday girl for "being such an amazing big sister, cousin, niece, friend & all the other roles you play."

"I don’t know what I’d do without you," the adoring mom continued. "You’ll never understand how much I love you & how grateful I am. I’m so proud & excited to see where your future takes you! Happy Birthday my gorgeous girl!! 18 - I can’t believe it!!!"

The sweet milestone birthday comes amid a difficult time for the family as the reality star's husband, Joe Giudice, is currently serving a 41-month prison sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, New Jersey, which began in March 2016.

On Oct. 10, ET confirmed that an immigration judge had ordered that he be deported back to Italy at the conclusion of his prison stay, which the family has been fighting in the courts ever since.

During an intimate sit-down with ET in October, Teresa opened up for the first time about her husband's possible deportation, revealing that she and Joe would fight the order.

"We're going to be a family, and we're going to fight this and get through this," she promised. Check out the video below to hear more.

