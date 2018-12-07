Real Housewives of New Jersey fans, rejoice, ‘cause you’re getting a lot more of the Garden State ladies just in time for the holidays.

If hearing the phrase, “For more about the Housewives, go to BravoTV.com,” gives you a little pang of dread because you know you won’t get to see your favorite East Coast gals again for a week, think again! Starting Dec. 12, Bravo will be giving you double the RHONJ every Wednesday with the new Real Housewives of New Jersey official after-show -- and ET has your exclusive first look.

The show promises to explore, “the drama, the family, the sex… and the strippers,” whatever that means, and features mixed-up pairings of the cast. One episode will feature Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs and Jackie Goldschneider, while another will see Teresa Giudice, Dolores Catania and Jennifer Aydin sit down to gab about their reality TV adventures. Plus, the men get a chance to say their piece, with Joe Gorga, Joe Benigno (Margaret’s husband) and Frank Catania meeting up to recap the season.

The surprise, though, is friend of the cast, Danielle Staub, dressed in what appears to be ‘glam Pebbles from The Flinstones’ cosplay. She’s yet to have a confessional within an episode so far in season nine, so her after-show appearances might just be the first time fans get to hear Danielle’s thoughts on the season -- and you know she has thoughts! In one sneak peek, she says, “She grabbed a shiv and I was like, ‘Oh, wait! You just stole my line.’ Like, I break glasses!”

Check out the full first look here:

Other gems from the trailer include Teresa saying, “Oh yeah, b**ch? She needed a wake-up call;” the guys weighing in on Danielle’s 20 engagements (Joe Gorga remarks, “I think she’s got extra hands down there. Once you go in, something grabs you.”); and some insight into Joe and Teresa’s ever-changing dynamic.

“My sister and I love each other,” Joe shares “We grew up together. She was my best friend. It’s over.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey after-show premieres Wednesday, Dec. 12, on BravoTV.com, the Bravo Now app and on Bravo’s YouTube channel.

