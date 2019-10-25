Andy Cohen says buckle-up for Teresa and Joe Giudice’s big sit-down interview.

"It is really surprising," the Watch What Happens Live host teases ET. "They’re very vocal about the state of their marriage, and their level of trust, or lack of trust, for each other and what’s to come."

Andy sat down with the The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars for Joe's first interview since his release from prison earlier this year. The 47-year-old appears via satellite for the "joint interview" with his wife, as he's currently residing in Italy while he awaits a decision on his deportation case. Earlier this year, a judge ordered that Joe be deported from the United States after his three-and-a-half-year prison sentence ended. Joe moved from prison to an ICE facility, before ultimately petitioning to be released to his home country until the deportation case is settled.

"I was really surprised," Andy shares of the interview. "I've obviously interviewed them many times, and I was super surprised by their candor and, also, where they're at with each other, which is a precarious place."

ET's Rachel Smith spoke with Andy on Thursday night at a party celebrating the expansion of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel Hollywood in Florida. On Friday, he debuted the first trailer for the explosive interview:

In the teaser, things seem tense between Joe and Teresa, as the pair digs into cheating allegations and the future of their marriage. At one point, Teresa appears to start crying and, with a shaky voice, tells Andy, "I’m just happy he’s free," to which Andy replies, "Those don’t seem like happy tears. This relationship, you kind of seem like you’re speaking about it in the past tense."

"I think a lot is riding on her trip to Italy to see him in a few weeks," Andy tells ET, confirming that Teresa will be visiting her husband overseas soon. "They seem at a crossroads."

ET spoke with Teresa late last month, but she stayed tight-lipped on her and Joe's future. Instead, she spoke about her children with Joe -- Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10.

"I am doing good," she said at the time. "My daughters are doing well. We’re hanging in there … They are doing good, thank God. They are pretty amazing, strong, young women. I guess they get it from their mommy."

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Special Event: Joe and Teresa Unlocked airs Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo. For more from the special, check out the clip below.

