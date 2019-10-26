Joe Giudice is sharing how he was released from ICE custody.

In a sneak peek of the Bravo star's upcoming sit-down with Andy Cohen, The Real Housewives of New Jersey Special Event: Joe and Teresa Unlocked, Joe details the last moments he was in the U.S. before leaving to Italy.

"They wanted to handcuff me and I was like, 'Listen, I ain't getting in no handcuffs,'" Joe tells Cohen via satellite when asked how the process was. He then explained how they took him to Washington D.C., where they met more security guards, who even asked to take selfies with him.

"I had two immigration officers, one on each side, taking selfies with me the whole time. One guy in front, and I think there was someone else who carried a gun on a plane," he recalls, jokingly adding, "You know, I'm a very dangerous guy."

"They stood on the plane all the way until we got to Rome. I told them where to go and have a good time because they were staying there 'til Monday," Joe continues. "So they were heading out to a few islands in Naples and then they were heading back home. So told them where to go... I gave them recommendations to go and have a good time."

Joe was released from ICE custody two week ago and is currently residing in Italy while he awaits a decision on his deportation case.

On Sunday, viewers will watch Joe and Teresa Giudice's first "joint" interview since he was released from prison in March after serving three years behind bars upon pleading guilty to multiple charges of fraud in 2014. After leaving prison, he was immediately transferred to ICE custody. Joe then filed an appeal in federal court, but that appeal was denied in April.

ET caught up with Cohen on Thursday, where he teased what fans can expect from the special.

"It is really surprising," the Watch What Happens Live host said. "They’re very vocal about the state of their marriage, and their level of trust, or lack of trust, for each other and what’s to come."

"I was really surprised," he shared of the interview. "I've obviously interviewed them many times, and I was super surprised by their candor and, also, where they're at with each other, which is a precarious place."

See more of what he said in the video below.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Special Event: Joe and Teresa Unlocked will air Sunday, Oct. 27 at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

