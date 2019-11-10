Departing is such sweet sorrow.

Teresa Giudice and her four daughters bid their father, Joe Giudice, arrivederci after a brief visit in Italy, where Joe was deported after spending several years in prison and then several more months in an ICE detention center.

The 47-year-old Real Housewives of New Jersey star and her daughters -- Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10 -- flew out to visit Joe on Nov. 6, where they saw him as a free man for the first time since he entered federal prison in March 2016.

After spending a few days together with his family, Joe's daughters shared some snapshots before their departure back home, hinting that they'd be back to visit in the near future.

Gia shared a heartfelt mirror selfie to her Instagram story that showed her and her sister, Audriana, hugging their dad, which she captioned, "Love you see you soon."

During their visit -- which was also documented by RHONJ cameras -- the family spent time together in some of the most idyllic areas of Italy, specifically in and around Naples -- such as Salerno and the stunning Amalfi Coast -- as well as Sala Consilina in the Campania region.

The visit to Italy came a week after a tense special episode of Watch What Happens Live, in which Andy Cohen interviewed the Teresa and Joe, who have been married for 20 years, and they candidly discussed the future of their marriage.

When Cohen asked Teresa if she felt Joe had been faithful to her while she was serving time behind bars, Teresa's answer was plain and simple, "No." However, Joe claimed that he hasn't been with anyone other than his wife, both when she was in jail and since he's been in Italy.

"It's been three and a half years. If I wanted to be with somebody, I would have been with somebody this week," said Joe, who also revealed that since being deported, he's been living at his grandmother's house in Salerno.

