Teresa Giudice and Daughters Are Heading to Italy to See Joe

It looks like the Giudice family are about to have a long-awaited reunion overseas.

On Wednesday, Teresa Giudice's 18-year-old daughter, Gia, shared two videos from a New York City airport that seem to indicate a girls' trip to Italy to visit the family's patriarch, Joe Giudice, has begun.

In the first video, a Boomerang, labeled "JFK -- John F. Kennedy Airport," fans and followers can see an askew image of an Australian Airlines plane out the airport window. In the second video, a convenience store counter is piled high with snacks and beverages. Gia labeled the image, "flight necessities."

Joe's currently staying in Italy as he awaits a final decision on his deportation status follow three years of imprisonment for multiple fraud charges, which he pleaded guilty to in 2014. Teresa was also convicted of fraud and served just under a year behind bars in 2015.

Teresa also shared a photo of herself and her 14-year-old daughter, Milania, on their trip, promoting the premiere of Real Housewives of New Jersey in the caption along with an Italian flag emoji: "Hope you tune in tonight! Here's to the next adventure! 🇮🇹 @milania_giudice356."

RHONJ alum Dina Manzo commented, "Gorgeous Girls!! Have an amazing time 💕✨🇮🇹."

Just three days prior, Gia posted a photo of her dad, captioning the image: "see you soon daddy❤️❤️@joe.giudice." These posts come almost a month after Milania shared some family photos, including one of her and Joe, and writing, "see you soon daddy I love you beyond words💞."

Teresa and Joe are also proud parents to daughters Audriana, 10, and Gabriella, 15.

Joe was released from prison in March and in October, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) released him and he left for Italy, where he has started an Instagram account and spent time with family.

Earlier this week, Joe shared a number of photos with his father-in-law, Giacinto Gorga, who was also visiting from New Jersey. The pair are shown sharing a drink in one image, in which Joe tagged Teresa.

Last week, Teresa and Joe (via satellite) both appeared in a special episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, where the turmoil within their marriage was discussed. When Cohen asked if she felt Joe had been faithful to her while she was serving time behind bars, Teresa's answer was plain and simple: "No." However, Joe claimed that he hasn't been with anyone other than his wife, both when she was in jail and since he's been in Italy.

Later, Andy asked Joe if he'd understand if Teresa filed for divorce, to which he responded: "As long as she's happy, that's all that really matters. If she doesn't feel like she wants to be with me anymore, that's what she's got to do."

See more on the couple's joint interview above.

