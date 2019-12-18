Joe Giudice is moving on and working on himself.

A day after it was announced that the Real Housewives of New Jersey star and his wife, Teresa Giudice, called it quits, Joe, 47, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share an inspirational message.

"Every next level of your life will demand a different you," the quote reads. Joe is currently living in Italy after being deported after spending time in prison for fraud charges. He followed up his post by then sharing a video of himself at the gym, working on his fitness.

"Big back," he captioned the clip.

A source confirmed to ET on Tuesday that Joe and Teresa officially split. The pair have been married since October 1999 and have four daughters together -- Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana.

"Teresa has been living the life of a single mother ever since Joe was incarcerated," the source said. "She has dedicated herself to her children, her career and has focused only on that. She always knew there was a possibility that Joe would get deported but it all happened so fast after his release."

"Teresa is very realistic about the past," the source continued. "She has known for a while that things weren’t going to work out between them. Their marriage had been through far too much for them to start over. She's ready for a new start for 2020."

Things have been up in the air between the two, which became apparent when they accused one another of cheating while they each spent time in prison during their interview with Andy Cohen. They also both denied being unfaithful, with Teresa adding that she didn't know how they could make the marriage work because of their trust issues as well as the physical distance between them, not to mention the fact that they've both changed since serving time in jail.

The family, however, did reunite in Italy in early November. But when ET asked Teresa if she would be spending the holidays with her husband, she didn't seem certain.

"He's getting his passport so they can meet him on an island, traveling around. He can go anywhere, except the United States," she told ET at BravoCon. "I'm going to be with them, it depends. I might be working. We haven’t decided yet."

