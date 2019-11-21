Teresa Giudice likely won't see her husband again until summer 2020.

During her appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday, the 47-year-old Real Housewives of New Jersey star revealed that, while her husband, Joe Giudice, will likely see their kids over the holidays, she probably won't be making the trip then.

Earlier this month, Teresa and her daughters -- Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10 -- traveled to Italy to visit Joe, where he's awaiting a final decision about his deportation case following his release from prison and ICE custody.

"Maybe this summer. Probably this summer," Teresa said of the next time she'll see her husband. "The girls... wanted to go back for Thanksgiving... They were going to meet [Joe] in the Bahamas. But he's gonna get his passport around that time. So they're definitely going for Christmas."

"I have to work around that time, so that's why I can't go," she continued. "So summer. That'll be the next break because the girls have school."

When ET's Brice Sander caught up with Teresa at BravoCon, she further explained Joe's passport conditions.

"He's getting his passport so they can meet him on an island, traveling around," she explained. "He can go anywhere except the United States."

Following the Giudices' trip to Italy, ET's Rachel Smith also spoke to Teresa and she revealed whether or not she and Joe will reconcile after they each accused the other of infidelity.

"Well, this trip to Italy was all about the kids," Teresa said. "It was all about the kids being together with their dad and just Joe and I being in a good place, which we were. And I mean... I can't really give you a straight-up answer, like, we were together two and a half days. So, I mean, we're just taking it day by day and seeing, you know, we'll see what happens."

"... Our common denominator is our four daughters. Like, of course, we're going to do what it takes for the happiness of our daughters, so that's our goal. Like, as long as they're happy, we're happy," she continued. "And of course, they want us to be happy, like, there's not going to be any bickering or anything like that, like, so past that."

As for whether or not Teresa's father, Giacinto Gorgo, wants her and Joe to stay married, the reality star revealed on WWHL that "he supports whatever makes me happy."

However, during a recent episode of RHONJ, Giacinto recently criticized Joe for never getting his U.S. citizenship, which eventually led to his deportation and separation from his family.

"Every time we went on vacation... he had to go on one line," Teresa explained of Joe.

"Right and he would hold you up because he wasn't a citizen," Andy surmised.

"Yes," Teresa agreed. "So my father used to always tell him, like, go get your citizenship. My dad really did tell him a lot of times."

