Teresa Giudice is taking her shaky relationship with husband Joe "day by day."

ET's Rachel Smith recently spoke to the 47-year-old Real Housewives of New Jersey star in New York, where she opened up about where things currently stand between her and Joe. In their tense Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen interview last month, Teresa and Joe both accused one another of cheating while they each spent time in jail, and also talked about the distance between them after Joe was deported to his home country, Italy, following his release from ICE custody.

Still, the two are obviously keeping things amicable for their four daughters -- Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10. Teresa and the girls recently took a trip to Italy to see Joe, but Teresa tells ET that the trip was definitely more for the sake of their children than for mending her and Joe's relationship.

"Well, this trip to Italy was all about the kids," Teresa says. "It was all about the kids being together with their dad and just Joe and I being in a good place, which we were. And I mean ... I can't really give you a straight-up answer, like, we were together two and a half days. So, I mean, we're just taking it day by day and seeing, you know, we'll see what happens."

"We're both in a good place," she continues, noting that the short amount of time they had together wasn't enough to decide the fate of their 20-year marriage. "You know, we both want each other to be happy, which, that's the most important thing. And our both common denominator is our four daughters. Like, of course, we're going to do what it takes for the happiness of our daughters, so that's our goal. Like, as long as they're happy, we're happy. And of course, they want us to be happy, like, there's not going to be any bickering or anything like that, like, so past that. You know, think of where he was, he was in a bad place, so you know he took a lot of frustration out on the kids and myself because he was in a hell hole, basically, that's where he was."

Teresa says she and Joe didn't spend a lot of one-on-one time together during her visit to Italy, but teases an important conversation between them that will be shown in this season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

"It was amazing," she says of the family reunion and getting to see Joe out of custody. "It was great, happy tears, it was just like, it was so overwhelming seeing how happy the girls were, how happy Joe was. I was, like, over the moon. It was just great to see them reunite, you know, after all this time."

Joe will remain in Italy while he's waiting to learn about the final decision concerning his deportation. Teresa says that while Joe has a great support system in Italy, he, of course, wants to be living with his daughters. She is candid about the distance between them being a hard issue to overcome, though notes that she will "always" love Joe. As for the cheating accusations between the two of them, Teresa says that for her part, she's chosen to take his word that he didn't have affairs.

"I mean, I never caught him," she says. "I mean, he was photographed with people. You know, he said nothing happened so, you know, I believed him. Obviously, 'cause we still stayed together. But I guess that's in the past now and I'm just like, whatever."

Meanwhile, in the trailer for this season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Teresa's fellow housewives talk about Teresa "cocktailing it up all night with some young guy" and also accuse her of being "out of control" and "embarrassing" while she continues to go through problems with Joe. However, Teresa makes no apologies for her behavior.

"I'm standing strong. I am who I am," she tells ET. "And you know, I'm confident. ... What, like I can't have a drink? Like, what's wrong with that? It's like, I can't socialize? What's wrong with that?"



"It's nobody's business who I socialize with," she adds. "I have a good time just like they have a good time. So, if they have something to say, they can say it to my face and I will respond."

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays on Bravo.

