Teresa Giudice has some words of advice for Lori Loughlin.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has had her own legal woes and spent some time behind bars, and believes that the former Full House star -- who was involved in the college admissions scandal -- will be just fine.

"I'm sure she'll make it through," Teresa told ET's Rachel Smith during a recent sit-down. "I feel women are strong. We have babies, we do it all. I'm sure whatever outcome it is, I'm sure she'll be fine with it."

Just last month, Loughlin, her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, and nine other parents received additional charges by a grand jury in connection with the college admissions scandal.

Loughlin and Giannulli are accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters, 20-year-old Olivia and 21-year-old Bella, admitted to USC as recruits for the crew team, even though neither had ever participated in the sport. The couple was charged in a second superseding indictment on conspiring to commit fraud and money laundering in April, and have pleaded not guilty.

The new charges in the third superseding indictment allege the parents conspired to commit federal program bribery by bribing employees of the University of Southern California to facilitate their children's admission.

As a mother herself, what would Teresa advise Loughlin tell her daughters if she is sentenced to prison?

"Her daughters are older… You know, she did it for her daughters and, I mean, her daughters are grateful for what she did," Teresa explained. "She was just looking out for her daughters and trying to get them into a good school. But I guess that's it, just be open with them, and whatever the outcome is, it is. You have to deal with it and move forward."

Teresa and her husband, Joe Giudice, both pleaded guilty to multiple charges of fraud in 2014 and were given consecutive sentences, with the mother of four -- who was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison -- serving her time first. She entered prison in January 2015, but was released early in December that same year.

Joe was released from prison in March after serving three years behind bars upon pleading guilty to multiple charges of fraud in 2014. He was immediately transferred to ICE custody. He filed an appeal in federal court, but that appeal was denied in April. He was released from custody in October, returning to Italy, where's he's waiting to learn about the final decision concerning his deportation.

Days after his return to Italy, the two sat down with Andy Cohen (Joe via Skype) to talk about their marriage and future. While Teresa and Joe both seemed relieved that he's living as a free man outside of confinement, there was clearly a lot of disharmony and tension in their marriage, and the interview was filled with a fair share of tears and accusations.

Last week, Teresa and her four daughter traveled to Italy to reunite with Joe. See the sweet family reunion in the video below.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesday on Bravo.

