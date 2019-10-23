Lori Loughlin is having some "sleepless nights."

The Fuller House star, her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, and nine other parents received additional charges by a grand jury on Tuesday in connection with the college admissions scandal.

Needless to say, the pressure is getting to Loughlin. "Lori is worried and has had sleepless nights throughout this nightmare, but she has never felt the fear she has today," a source tells ET.

The new charges in the third superseding indictment alleges the parents conspired to commit federal program bribery by bribing employees of the University of Southern California to facilitate their children's admission.

Loughlin and Giannulli are accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters, 19-year-old Olivia and 20-year-old Bella, admitted to USC as recruits for the crew team, even though neither had ever participated in the sport. The couple was charged in a second superseding indictment on conspiring to commit fraud and money laundering in April, and have pleaded not guilty.

"At this point, choosing the path of not making a plea deal could end her in prison for a long time. The reality is overwhelming," the source says of Loughlin, who is facing up to 20 years in prison. "Despite being repeatedly told by friends to attempt to make a deal, she has stuck to her guns and still has no plans to plead guilty even with the additional charges. She is convinced that the prosecution is determined to make an example of her."

As for how Loughlin's loved ones are dealing with all of this, the source tells ET, "The family has united and the children are in full support of their parents. The girls feel so much guilt because they now know their parents took all these risks for their future and, even though it was wrong, they know they only wanted what was best for them."

"The new bribery charge has affected everyone," the source continues. "Emotionally the whole family has suffered tremendously and it has taken its toll. They are all scared to death."

The new charge against Loughlin and Giannulli comes the same week that ET confirmed their daughters are no longer enrolled at USC.

