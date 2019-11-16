Teresa Giudice is hoping for another family reunion with her husband, Joe Giudice, over the holidays.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and her four daughters recently visited Joe in Italy, where he was deported following his release from ICE custody. ET's Brice Sander caught up with Teresa at Saturday's 2019 BravoCon, where she shared that they might see Joe in a couple weeks.

"We were talking about Thanksgiving, them seeing him for Thanksgiving," Teresa revealed, adding, "But now he's getting his passport. So we're not sure if he'll get it in time. If not, Christmas."

"He's getting his passport so they can meet him on an island, traveling around. He can go anywhere, except the United States," she explained. "I'm going to be with them, it depends. I might be working. We haven’t decided yet."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Last month during their tense Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen interview, it was revealed that the future of Teresa and Joe's marriage was up in the air. While the two are still figuring out where they stand, Dolores Catania told ET at the same event that she knows Teresa and Joe will always put their daughters first.

"I can't speak for what will happen with their relationship, but I can say that whatever happens they will always be parents first because they both love their children equally and they will always have that in common," Dolores said. "Like Frank [Catania] and I. I can see a reflection of us in them."

"I feel like Frank and I have set a good example for how divorced people should act and I counsel people constantly," Dolores, who split from her ex-husband in 2017, added. "Because at the end of the day, the kids are so hurt by everything. It's hard enough being a kid, so let's put our feelings aside."

During ET's recent intimate sit down with Teresa, she touched on her future with Joe.

"We're both in a good place," she shared, noting that the short amount of time they had together wasn't enough to decide the fate of their 20-year marriage. "You know, we both want each other to be happy, which, that's the most important thing. And our both common denominator is our four daughters. Like, of course, we're going to do what it takes for the happiness of our daughters, so that's our goal. Like, as long as they're happy, we're happy. And of course, they want us to be happy, like, there's not going to be any bickering or anything like that, like, so past that. You know, think of where he was, he was in a bad place, so you know he took a lot of frustration out on the kids and myself because he was in a hell hole, basically, that's where he was."

See more of what she said in the video below.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays on Bravo.

