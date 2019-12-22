Teresa Giudice appears to be moving on.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was spotted cozying up to a new man on Saturday, just days after her separation from husband Joe Giudice. In photos obtained by ET, Teresa, 47, is seen cuddling up to Anthony Delorenzo, aka Tony the contractor, who has made a few appearances on RHONJ. ET has reached out to Teresa's rep for comment.

Tony holds Teresa close in the pics are they enjoy a stroll together. They're later photographed sharing a sweet hug.

A source told ET on Tuesday that Teresa and Joe had split after 20 years of marriage. The news came two months after Joe was deported to his native Italy. The father of four was released from prison in March after serving three years behind bars upon pleading guilty to multiple charges of fraud in 2014. He was immediately transferred to ICE custody. Joe then filed an appeal in federal court, but that appeal was denied in April.

"Teresa has been living the life of a single mother ever since Joe was incarcerated," ET's source said last week. "She has dedicated herself to her children, her career and has focused only on that. She always knew there was a possibility that Joe would get deported but it all happened so fast after his release."



"Teresa is very realistic about the past," the source continued. "She has known for a while that things weren’t going to work out between them. Their marriage had been through far too much for them to start over. She's ready for a new start for 2020."

While Teresa and Joe have split, they still appear to be on good terms. The reality star complimented her ex's appearance in an Instagram post he shared on Saturday. "The beard looks good," she wrote.

