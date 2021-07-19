Teresa Giudice is celebrating one year with her boyfriend, Louie Ruelas. TheReal Housewives of New Jersey OG took to Instagram Sunday to share some sweet snaps in honor of their one-year anniversary. In the slideshow, the couple shared a kiss and posed for the camera in their pink color coordinated outfits.

"A year, wow I would have never imagined how in one year I would feel so loved. You are so kind, supportive & loving. You take great care and consideration in everything you do," the reality TV star wrote, gushing over her 46-year-old beau.

Giudice went on to praise Ruelas' parenting skills and the love he's shown her four daughters, Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12.

"You have shown my girls so much love, I adore you. I admire your incredible parenting & your work ethic, and the passion you put into everything you do. You have made me smile every single day for the last year and I love you today and all of my tomorrows. ❤️❤️," she continued.

Ruelas shared a celebratory post of his own, calling Giudice his "soulmate."

"In this exact spot is where I found my soulmate, this is the day I became the awwww luckiest man alive ❤️ I found my one true love, I found my one and only and my forever always. I fall more deeply In love with you every singe day & when I tell you how much you mean to me and how much I ADORE YOU it’s to remind you that you are my world, you are my today and tomorrow - I will always treat you like the princess you are & LOVE you unconditionally forever. Happy Anniversary Teresa ❤️❤️ #trueloveexists❤️," he wrote next to a series of adorable photos of the pair.

Giudice opened up to ET about her relationship with Ruelas back in February telling ET's Brice Sander she's "really happy."

"He's amazing and I'm really happy, so that's it," she shared, revealing the two had quite the rom-com "meet cute," bumping into each other at the Jersey Shore while she was on a walk with friends.

"I was at the Jersey Shore, where I rented a house for six weeks and he rented a house," the 49-year-old entrepreneur explained. "He's never been at the Jersey Shore before. He rented a house for a week, and he was leaving the shore house and that's how we met … at the same street I talked to my parents to ask them to send me someone amazing. I said, 'Ma, Papa, send me someone that is everything that you ever wanted for me. And everything that I want,' and I put it out in the universe. I really did. Everything I wanted. A couple of weeks later. I walk by, and I see Louie."

Ruelas has even enjoyed a family dinner with Giudice's ex, Joe Giudice, and their kids in March.

In a video shared by the former couple's 15-year-old daughter Milania, Giudice and Ruelas sat at the end of the table, while Joe was seated a few chairs down, with their kids in between.

For his part, Joe reposted his daughter's video to his own Instagram Story, and later shared a screenshot in which he called the dinner a "great night out."

Giudice and Ruelas made their relationship Instagram official in December after meeting on the Jersey Shore last July.

RELATED CONTENT

'RHONJ': Teresa Is Embarrassed Ex Joe Found Out About Her Boyfriend

Teresa Giudice & New Boyfriend Have Family Dinner With Her Ex-Husband

Teresa Giudice on How Her New Boyfriend Is Different From Her Ex Joe

Teresa and Joe Giudice Have Split After 20 Years of Marriage This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery