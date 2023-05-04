Despite the family feud and ongoing drama with Teresa Giudice, it appears Melissa Gorga has no plans to depart from The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

The reality star recently addressed speculation that she might not return to the show after finishing season 13 during a new episode of Gorga's podcast -- On Display with Melissa Gorga from PodcastOne.

"I have no intentions on leaving," Melissa said definitively. "I never run away when the going gets tough, that's not my personality."

"Our family has been through ups and downs for so many years on this show," she added. "I have never left before and I have no intentions on leaving now."

Melissa has long been at odds with her sister-in-law, Teresa, and tensions have been rising over the past year. This was most evident when Melissa was not asked to be a bridesmaid at Teresa's wedding to new husband Luis Ruelas last year. In response, Melissa and her husband, Joe Gorga -- Teresa's brother -- did not attend the wedding at all.

Recently, Teresa's daughter, Gia Giudice, revealed during an episode of Teresa's podcast, Namaste B$tches, that her aunt Melissa even blocked her amid the family's ongoing drama.

"She blocked me on my public account, my private account and my clothing line account," Gia claimed during the episode. "It was just weird. One day, I guess, somebody told me she posted something about me, so I went to go look, and I was like, 'I'm blocked on everything,' so I'm blocked from everything from her."

Despite all this friction, Melissa has made it clear she's not ready to bid farewell to the show just yet. Back in March, Melissa spoke with Elvis Duran & The Morning Show. During their conversation, Duran asked, "What will be the signs that it’s time to hang it up and not do the show anymore?"

"You know, I never really asked myself that question much until lately," Gorga said. "Just because it’s like, how long can you keep going? At one point do you say, 'Wow, this has been quite a ride, I’ve had so many opportunities. I’ve built a brand off this, and is it time to try something else?'"

"I do… I haven’t thought about it much ever before. It’s recently. I don’t think I’m ready just yet," she added. "I feel like I have a couple more in me. Unless, you know, Bravo has other plans."

