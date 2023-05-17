Bo Dietl is clearing some things up!

ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with the retired NYPD police detective turned private investigator following Tuesday's epic Real Housewives of New Jersey finale, where he addressed Louie Ruelas' claims that he was hired to dig up dirt on Teresa Giudice's castmates.

Tuesday's episode, titled "Flappers of Fury," saw an impassioned Ruelas tell his wife and several guests at Dolores Catania's prohibition party that Dietl "knows s**t about everybody in this room."

"I'm not talking, like, gossip," Ruelas continued on Tuesday. "Like, Bo Dietl, who's, like, one of the most famous private investigators in the country, one of my best friends, brought me information on each person in this group. There's so much more."

Dietl shot down those claims, telling ET it "never happened."

"The fact is, look, I know Louie and Teresa, I've known 'em for a long time, over the years. I've known them very well, I've been to their home for their housewarming of their home. I'm not part of this Housewives stuff," Dietl maintained. "All I really know is, I like Louie and I like Teresa. Now, all of a sudden, he gets into a beef with his brother-in-law, and the next thing he opens his mouth, and the brother-in-law knows he knows me, so what is he gonna say? 'I got the most famous private investigator -- I got dirt on every one of yous.' It was all bologna and it never happened."

Ruelas, who was in the audience for Guidice's appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen following Tuesday's finale, ultimately backtracked those claims, admitting to both his wife and host Andy Cohen, that he lied about the alleged dirt that Dietl had on the cast.

"I was at the end of my rope," Ruelas admitted, following a heated exchange over rumors that Guidice's sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga cheated on her husband, Joe. "It was a long season. Frustrating. You know, trying to get married."

Melissa claimed that Guidice and Ruelas called Joe over to their house to tell him that Melissa was kissing another man in the back seat of a car.

Ultimately, Ruelas said he regrets lying about having information on the cast. As for the rumors about Melissa, the pair both told Cohen Tuesday that they don't think there's any truth to the rumblings.

Dietl, meanwhile, said he's glad Ruelas admitted to lying about his involvement with the cast.

"I'm glad the New York Post today came out with the retraction of his, and he had this after-show thing, and he said he made it up," he said. "And of course it's made up. Look, I've been retired 38 years from the police department. We don't do no scuzzy stuff like that kind of stuff, but in reality, if we were hired to do an investigation, we'd do an investigation. That investigation, to do eight cast members, probably would cost him half a million bucks. I don't think Louie's gonna be paying a half a million bucks. I mean, to get real surveillances and all this kind of stuff -- but Louie was talking out of his butt a little bit on that one."

The former NYPD detective said he even called Ruelas out on it himself.

"And I called him to task, I said, 'Lou, why would you say that?' 'Oh, I wanted to let them think that I got you in my pocket, Bo, and they got to be careful,'" Dietl explained. "No, you don't use me like a pocket watch. You hire me. I do incredible investigations. You want security, you want investigation? That's why I'm around for 38 years, and I'm very, very honored to be here in business in New York City. All over the country, we do investigations and security, but to throw out, 'Aw, I'm gonna get Bo Dietl -- I got dirt on every one of you, I got Bo Dietl on you.' No, you ain't got no Bo Dietl on you, but it to me, it's funny, but I caught a lot of crap from it."

Dietl said he was a little upset about the incident and the flack he got on social media following the episode, but is happy that everything has been retracted and set straight.

Tuesday's episode culminated in a fallout between Guidice and the Gorgas over the issue, with both Melissa and Joe deciding to skip Guidice and Ruelas' wedding. The explosive season 13 finale has even put the show's upcoming 14th season in question, with a source close to production telling ET on Wednesday that filming for season 14 has been "halted" due to "cast conflicts" and production "needs to assess and figure it all out."

For more on the RHONJ drama, check out the links below.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Real Reason Melissa and Joe Gorga Skipped Teresa Giudice's Wedding

'RHONJ': Louie Reveals Investigator Gave Him Info on Teresa's Co-Stars

'Real Housewives of New Jersey' Season 14 Halted Over Cast Feud

‘RHONJ’: Melissa Gorga on Calling Out Toxicity and Where She and Teresa Giudice Go From Here This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery