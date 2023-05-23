Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas' wedding day was perfect, except for the "calculated" and "classless" actions of Teresa's only sibling, brother Joe Gorga, and sister-in-law and fellow cast member, Melissa Gorga.

ET's Brice Sander spoke with theReal Housewives of New Jersey star and her husband about their upcoming Bravo special, Teresa Gets Married, where they open up about their special day and why Louie was so upset at the Gorgas.

Last week, Bravo released the highly anticipated trailer for the special, which shows Teresa crying and Louie very upset, saying he’s going to "f**king bury" someone.

"I got upset because the history of us four, let’s say, you know, myself, Teresa, Joe and Melissa, we invested a lot of time into having a relationship," Louie says.

He adds, "Then the show airs and all this happens, the season goes by, you know, halfway through the season it was really easy to kind of, you know, to get their number in what was going on, what was really happening behind the scenes and the day of our wedding to see them doing that is really classless."

The couple, who tied the knot on Aug. 6, 2022, filmed their wedding special days after wrapping season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Filming for the series was so explosive that it led Teresa's brother, Joe, and sister-in-law, Melissa, to skip the wedding altogether.

On the day of the wedding, Joe and Melissa hung out with their friends and the Envy owners' family. Joe took to Instagram and re-shared a photo of the group on his Instagram Story, adding the words, "Blood doesn’t make you family."

Instagram/@JoeGorga

Louie felt that the move was "extremely calculated" and it was "kind of sad that's what they were doing on their day with their sister."

Although the family had a decent amount of time off between filming RHONJ and the reunion, Teresa says it wasn’t enough time for things to blow over.

"[Filming] went by so quick, like, I can't wait to see it myself because there was just a lot of us. I felt like a lot of people were coming after Louie and I and it was only that side, like the other side where my brother was and it was just sad. but we made it through, Louie was amazing," Teresa says.

"We made it through," Louie adds.

"I felt bad for him because, you know, he has been put through a lot and it's my family that's doing it," Teresa says. "Like, I can't even imagine if it was reversed, his family treating me that way. I know he would feel bad for me, but I do feel bad for him, he doesn't deserve it. He's been nothing but amazing to, you know, me, my four daughters, my brother, sister-in-law Melissa."

"When he first met them everything was great because, I mean, we're going on now that I've known him three years," she continues. "So, it's not like it's just some guy I just met, and they adored him when they first met him. So it's just sad, the whole situation is very sad."

Although no progress was made at the RHONJ reunion, Teresa wants nothing but the best for Joe and Melissa, saying, "I wish them well. I just want to focus on our family, our children."

Last month, Andy Cohen got fed up while taping the season 13 reunion of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. During an episode of SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live, the 54-year-old media personality admitted he almost walked off of the reunion set amid a fight between Teresa and Melissa.

"The level of, I won't even say vitriol, I will just say hate, between Teresa and Melissa, it's, I mean, the gloves are off," Cohen said of the sisters-in-law. "I've never seen anything like it. The way the two of them were going back and forth, it was that thing of neither wanted the other to have the last word... No one hates it more than me, because I'm the one trying to get control of the room. I almost walked off at one point. By the time I was going to, I was just so annoyed."

While Cohen stayed on the set, he did admit to getting heated with one of the ladies in question.

"There was a moment where I turned to Teresa -- I apologized to her later -- I didn't yell at her, but I think I lost my s**t at her in a way that I haven't maybe ever," he said. "I think it maybe relates to being a parent of a toddler."

Cohen said that the reunion was so heated that he "guzzled two tequilas" shortly after it wrapped.

"I woke at 3:30 in the morning... that's how long it took me then to process all of the s**t that I had heard going on. I sent the longest email at about 4:15 in the morning to all the producers with all my thoughts on the reunion, suggestions," he said. "I was not drunk. I was perfectly clear-headed, but I was kind of reliving everything that had happened. It was just all playing in my head. It was too monumental and upsetting that... I had to let it sit."

Given all the drama that played out, Cohen predicted that the reunion "will be very compelling television."

"It was very long. We started rolling tape at 11. We ended around 9. [There was] only an hour break for lunch and a couple of bathroom breaks, so it was a lot," he said. "There were a ton of new allegations being made. It was a lot of new material to get into, which was good. We didn't spend a ton of time rehashing the past. We leaned into a lot of new stuff."

After an explosive season 13 finale, a source close to production says filming for season 14 has been "halted" due to "cast conflicts" and production "needs to assess and figure it all out."

The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Teresa Gets Married airs Tuesday, May 23, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

RELATED CONTENT:

Andy Cohen Addresses Rumors That Teresa Giudice Is Leaving 'RHONJ'

The Real Reason Melissa and Joe Gorga Skipped Teresa Giudice's Wedding

'Teresa Gets Married' Trailer: Teresa Giudice Is Not a Happy Bride

Melissa Gorga Has 'No Intentions' of Leaving 'RHONJ' After Season 13

'RHONJ': Jennifer Aydin Sparks Drama in Ireland After Calling Melissa Gorga an 'Obligation' for Teresa Giudice