Andy Cohen is attempting to clear the air and set the record straight. After the release of his new book, Daddy Diaries, last week, the TV host and producer says he was contacted by Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice, who took issue with something he wrote.

"Last night, Teresa said, 'I need to talk to you about some things that are in the book.' And I said, OK,'" Cohen shared on Wednesday's episode of his SiriusXM show Radio Andy. "I guess there was a moment at the last Jersey reunion where I have a conversation with Teresa, and I don't know exactly what I wrote in [the book] but it seemed to me that she was done with the show. I believe that I said that to her, and we had a conversation off-stage."

"She’s like, 'You know I didn't quit the show at the last reunion.' I go, 'That’s not what I said,'" Cohen continued. "Of course, it's been picked up in the press as maybe saying 'Teresa Giudice was gonna quit' or 'Andy Cohen thought she quit' or something like that. I just thought she was done and over it after the last reunion."

Cohen said they he thinks he may have even suggested that she should step away if she didn't feel invested in being a part of the show. However, a week later, she contacted him and expressed her commitment to RHONJ in no uncertain terms.

"This isn't in the book, but a week later I got a long text from her saying, 'I'm not leaving the show and I never wanna leave the show,' basically," Cohen explained. "So she and I hashed that out."

On Monday's Radio Andy, the Watch What Happens Live host admitted that the RHONJ reunion special was so contentious -- largely due to the ongoing feud between Giudice and her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga -- that he almost walked off the set when the special was filmed back on April 20.

"The level of, I won't even say vitriol, I will just say hate, between Teresa and Melissa, it's, I mean, the gloves are off," Cohen said. "I've never seen anything like it. The way the two of them were going back and forth, it was that thing of neither wanting the other to have the last word."

"No one hates it more than me, because I'm the one trying to get control of the room," he added. "I almost walked off at one point. By the time I was going to I was just so annoyed."

While Cohen stayed on the set, he did admit to getting heated with one of the ladies in question.

"There was a moment where I turned to Teresa -- I apologized to her later -- I didn't yell at her, but I think I lost my s**t at her in a way that I haven't maybe ever," he said. "I think it maybe relates to being a parent of a toddler."

The first of the three-part Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion special is set to air May 30 on Bravo.

