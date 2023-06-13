If they have a Real Housewives reunion special without a storm-off, does it even really count as a reunion special? Teresa Giudice provided the volatile moment on Tuesday's third and final part of the Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 reunion -- but that's not how things ended.

Throughout the hour-long special -- which saw the husbands of the series join the Housewives -- tensions ran high between Teresa and her brother Joe Gorga -- as well as between Teresa and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga, and Joe and Teresa's husband, Louis Ruelas. Basically, everyone was on the verge of tears and fighting.

As seen in an ET Exclusive sneak peek earlier this week, the tensions boiled over as the siblings continued to fight, and eventually Teresa stormed off the set in tears until host Andy Cohen managed to cool things down, and get her back out.

A peacemaking Cohen calmly admitted what everyone was thinking: "Listen, it's obvious we're not going to resolve anything. I want to just see if there's anything else, Teresa, that you and Joe want to say to each other before I send the husbands away."

"I'm heartbroken," a tearful Teresa told Joe. "I told you."

While Joe said that he would always love his sister, he warned Louie to leave him and his wife alone, and stop stirring up trouble. The real friction eventually turned out to be between Louie and nearly everyone else.

"Listen, Louie, we have our differences, right? Obviously. You are who you are. You know what the best thing to do is? Forget about me. I will forget about you. That's it," Joe said. "Do your thing. Leave me alone. Leave everybody alone. Live your f**king lives. That's it."

As Cohen began to wrap up the segment with the husbands, Louie approached John and Rachel Fuda -- who had accused Louie earlier in the episode of hiring people to dig into their pasts and try to dig up dirt on them -- and attempted to mend fences.

Things didn't go well, as John demanded Louie own up to what he's been accused of, and Louie refused. Things seemed to be building up to a physical confrontation, but Joe -- a seasoned reality TV vet -- actually managed to defuse the situation and calm things down before a final commercial break.

Returning from back, with just the Housewives sitting together, Cohen pointed out the "somber" mood in the room.

However, having things slightly calmer gave Teresa and Melissa a chance to process everything that had happened during the tumultuous reunion.

"You started the night saying you want peace and to close the door. Is that where you are right now?" Andy asked Teresa, who responded, simply and surprisingly, "Yes."

"I definitely feel the hate, right? You see it," Melissa told Cohen when asked how she feels. "It's clear that I can never please her. I never could from day one. No matter what I did, it was wrong. And obviously, some things never change."

"I do love you no matter what you think," she continued, addressing Teresa. "I worry about you, and I'll go with the flow with whatever the family decides to do."

Despite all the drama, the storm-off, the near-fights and the tears, the reunion special managed to go out on a cordial note as Andy and the castmates chowed down on pizza slices served to them on the coach and laughed as they toasted, "Here's to cheating, fighting, stealing, and drinking."

Peacock will premiere an uncensored and extended edition of part three of The Real Housewives of New Jersey's season 13 reunion on Thursday, June 14.

