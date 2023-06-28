Taylor Armstrong is getting candid about her views on love and her past long-term romance with a woman.

The 52-year-old reality star appeared on the latest episode of Real Housewives of Orange County, and revealed that she's bisexual, and was previously in a relationship with a woman years ago.

Taylor -- appearing this season as a friend of a housewife -- joined the cast on a trip to Montana, and explained that she's long been open to forming romantic connections with "great souls," regardless of their gender.

Speaking with newcomer Jennifer Pendantri, Taylor -- previously a fulltime castmember on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills -- revealed that she'd dated a woman for five years, before her first marriage to the late Russell Armstrong, and quipped, "Hell, I know marriages that don’t last that long."

According to Taylor, she doesn't talk about being bisexual very frequently, but it's also not something she's ever intentionally tried to hide.

"Most people are surprised to find out that I'm bisexual probably just because of stereotypes," Taylor shared with the Real Housewives of Orange County cameras. "I mean it's not something I broadcast, but I'm open to all people who have great souls that you can love."

Taylor has been married to her second husband, attorney John Bluher, since 2014.

Her relationship with her first husband came to an end when she filed for divorce in July 2011, alleging that Armstrong had been physically and emotionally abusive. Amid their split, Armstrong died by suicide at his home in Los Angeles.

Taylor is a mom to 17-year-old daughter Kennedy Caroline, from her first marriage.

Taylor made Housewives history this season becoming the first castmember to move from one franchise to another. She spoke with ET's Brice Sander earlier this month, and opened up about joining Real Housewives of Orange County, sharing, "I'm in such a happier place now in my life, I thought it would be fun to just go have fun with the girls and not feel the pressure of my home life and everything."

However, joining another Housewives show has presented some unexpected challenges.

"Walking into an existing cast vs. a cast where we started together has been a bit of a learning curve," Taylor admitted. "I'm like, wait, what are you guys mad each other about?!"

Up Next

