Taylor Armstrong Shares Her Orange-Holding Status Ahead of 'RHOC…

Taylor Armstrong is still working on securing that orange. Armstrong spoke to ET's Denny Directo at KIIS FM’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 Friday, where she talked about return to the Real Housewives franchise.

"I mean, can we talk about some orange juice?" Armstrong joked about making her debut on The Real Housewives of Orange County. "Mama has some juice right now, but I need to have a whole orange."

As for any casting decisions, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum suggested ET follow up with Andy Cohen and the big wigs over at Bravo.

"I mean, you better talk to Andy, honey," Armstrong suggested.

And if not Andy, Armstrong is hoping Santa Claus sees her Christmas wish list and puts an orange in her stocking this year. "I mean, do you have a direct call to Santa?" she joked.

While she wouldn't say if she was on the naughty or nice list, Armstrong did tease that being naughty could earn her that coveted orange on RHOC.

Orange or not, Armstrong is still returning to the franchise in RHOC's 17th season, which just finished filming.

"My Real Housewives return has been so amazing, because my life before was so tragic, and now my life is so happy, and I'm surrounded by so many cool people and friends, and my daughter's in such a great place, so now, I just get to be a bada** b**ch," she shared.

Armstrong made headlines in August after making Housewives history by becoming the first Housewife to swap shows.

Armstrong's move down the reality TV coastline comes after her big return to the Bravo universe on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club, which also featured her now-Orange County co-star, Tamra Judge.

The longtime RHOC star is returning to the show after a two-year break, joining Heather Dubrow, Shannon Beador, Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter and, likely, some new faces for season 17. Dr. Jen Armstrong and Noella Bergener, season 16's new additions, both announced they were departing the series last month.

Armstrong starred on the first three seasons of RHOBH, making her mark as the Oklahoma spitfire who wasn't afraid to shout out, "Enough!" whenever she thought her castmates were taking things too far. She exited the series in the wake of tragedy, her estranged husband, Russell Armstrong, having died by suicide amid filming season 2. She made guest appearances in the years after, but left California behind for Colorado, where she and her now-husband, John Bluher, started their married life together, alongside Taylor's now-16-year-old daughter, Kennedy. They moved back to California in recent years.

