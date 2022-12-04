Tamra Judge's return to The Real Housewives of Orange County promises to pack a punch!

ET's Denny Directo spoke to Judge at KIIS FM’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 over the weekend, where she dished on what fans can expect from her in season 17 of the long-running Bravo series.

"Holy sh*t!" Judge exclaimed. "After two years of sitting on the bench, being on pause, getting fired, I came back with a lot of energy."

She continued, "I had a lot of built-up resentment and anger, and it might show."

Judge said she had few things to get off her chest with her return to the series, adding that "nobody was off limits."

Placing herself on Santa's "naughty list," the 55-year-old TV personality also talked about her relationship with RHOC co-star, Heather Dubrow, who made her return to the series in season 16.

"We don't stand -- not together," Judge said about their on-and off-screen feud. "We have some things to fix."

And it'll play out in a big way in season 17, which Judge called "one of the best seasons" in the show's 16-year history.

"I think it's probably one of the best seasons, in many, many years," she teased.

When asked what she's leaving behind in 2022 and what she hopes to take into the new year, Judge said she's putting her firing from RHOC in the rearview mirror.

"Well, I'm leaving behind in 2022, the fact that I f**king got fired. 2022 is moving forward," Judge said. "I'm coming back just -- it's a whole new Tamra."

"Zero sh*ts this year. Zero sh*ts," she added.

