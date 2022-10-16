Tamra Judge is riding back into The Real Housewives of Orange County like a knight in shining armor! ET's Brice Sander spoke to Judge at BravoCon over the weekend, where she talked "saving" the long-running franchise, and her friction with Heather Dubrow on the show's upcoming season.

"I don't say things I don't feel, of course, I felt that way," Judge said when asked if she meant it when she said at a BravoCon taped episode of Watch What Happens Live that she "saved" the show by returning for season 17. "Well, I would have to say, when I left, there were a lot of cast members who danced on my grave."

"And you see me navigate through that as the season starts and goes forward," she teased.

As far as her relationship with Dubrow, who made her long-awaited return to the show in season 16, Judge said it's been "great," although they've definitely had their fair share of ups and downs.

"It's been great," Judge insisted. "We've had our ups and downs, and you'll definitely see that, but overall, the cast is good. We have a really good cast, it's a very strong cast. It really feels like old school housewives, it really does."

Judge continued, "I think having two years off -- it did me well."

Stepping away from the show, Judge said, allowed her to gain some perspective and return with a brand-new attitude.

"I just went back and gave zero f's, and I'm back b**ches," the reality TV star proclaimed.

There's hope for the tres amigas as well -- Judge, Vicki Gunvalson and Shannon Beador, with Judge adding, "There's a little gas in the engine."

While the season's not yet done filming, Judge said that fans can expect to see some old favorites, like Gunvalson back on screen.

"You'll see her a few times!" she promised.

See what Dubrow had to say at BravoCon in the video below.

