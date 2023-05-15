It’s turtle time! The cast of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy is here.

On Monday, Peacock announced that Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Kristen Taekman and Kelly Bensimon will star in the upcoming fifth season of the spinoff series.

The ladies will film in St. Barts at the same home as The Real Housewives of New York City season 5 cast trip, noticeably without Jill Zarin and Bethenny Frankel. A premiere date will be announced at a later time.

Ever since her exit from The Real Housewives of New York City in 2011, fans and castmates alike have believed Zarin was desperate to get back on the show she helped launch. While that might've been true at one point, she told ET in July 2022 that wasn’t the case.

"I'm not thirsty," she proclaimed to ET over video chat, hitting back at the label placed on her by some of her The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club co-stars.

"Let me set the record straight: I am not thirsty, I am hungry," she said. "I am hungry for success; I am ambitious and I am driven. I think thirsty is a mean word to say about somebody that they're jealous of, as wanting something that they want, too. So, I think someone calls someone thirsty when they themselves are thirsty and throwing it on someone else."

Earlier this month, Bravo announced that The Real Housewives of New York City is returning on July 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, alongside a brief teaser marking the occasion. The show's upcoming 14th season features a brand new cast, as was previously revealed during a live taping of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen at BravoCon 2022 in October.

"We were looking for a group of friends who were actually connected. Women with interesting jobs -- we have Brooklyn, Tribeca, all over town. Really cool jobs, fashion, PR, model, influencer, all different types. Their energy and humor is great," Andy Cohen told ET at the time.

The full group of newcomers includes Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield.

As ET previously reported, Lizzy Savetsky was originally included in the new batch of Housewives, but exited the series in November following anti-Semitic attacks she said she received online.

"I will not be continuing on The Real Housewives of NYC. As a proud orthodox Jewish woman, I thought participating in this series would be a great chance to represent people like me and share my experience," the mom and professional matchmaker wrote on Instagram. "Unfortunately, from the time of my announcement in the cast, I was on the receiving end of a torrent of anti-Semitic attacks. As this continued, I realized that this path was no longer right for me and my family. I'm looking forward to my next chapter. Stay tuned -- and thank you for your support!"

A Bravo spokesperson confirmed Savetsky's exit, telling ET, "After thoughtful consideration and discussion with Lizzy, we have reached the mutual conclusion that Lizzy will not be a cast member on RHONY."

Meanwhile, Lichy called her experience on the show "fulfilling" in an interview with ET in March.

"Entering into unchartered territory, while challenging, has been fulfilling in ways I never would have expected," she shared. "Having the ability to portray my version of NYC has been truly very rewarding."

