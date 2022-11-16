Andy Cohen Responds to Ramona Singer's 'Real Housewives of New York City' Exit
Andy Cohen is offering his initial thoughts on Ramona Singer leaving The Real Housewives of New York City after 13 seasons.
During his SiriusXM show, Radio Andy, the 54-year-old touched on the headline Singer made last week when she revealed her time on the hit Bravo series was over. Cohen said he thinks people saw the move coming for some time, and the reaction from fans got him laughing out loud.
"It's interesting, [it's] one of those hilarious things of the internet, which is, every time it was mentioned, it was 'Please, no Ramona,'' Cohen explained. "You go on Twitter, 'No Ramona!' The second Ramona announces she's leaving, 'Nooo, Ramona's a legend!' Like, it's so funny. It's so funny."
Singer told Page Six last week, "I do not want to do the show any longer." She added, "It's not for me at this time." The outlet reported that while Singer was framing the exit as her own doing, the network actually didn't offer her the chance to return for the revamped show dubbed RHONY: Legacy, which is comprised of RHONY alums and still-to-be-determined cast members.
Not helping matters, Page Six reported, the fact Singer trashed the new iteration during a podcast interview last month. It wasn't the be-all, end-all for Bravo brass, but Singer's decision to refer to Legacy as the "Loser Legacy" show did help seal her fate.
In any event, Cohen thanked Singer for her 13-year run as a RHONY OG after joining the cast since the show's inception in 2008.
"Anyway, Ramona gave us an incredible, incredible, incredible years of television," Cohen said. "I had a great conversation with her about this a few weeks ago and she was -- I think she’s very bullish on what she has going on in her life right now. I will say -- let me say that. I’m gonna leave it there."
Back in October 2021, Singer revealed to ET when she'd leave RHONY.
"As long as I have fun doing the show, I'm happy to come back," she said at the time. "To me, I always say, you're good at what you do if you love what you do."
