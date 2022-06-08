Following Ramona Singer's inadvertent leak of Teresa Giudice's wedding invite, it turns out the bride-to-be had to change things around to keep the event private.

Melissa Gorga and her husband, Joe Gorga -- who is Teresa's brother -- spoke with ET at the Tribeca Festival's opening night screening of the Jennifer Lopez documentary Halftime, and they opened up about Ramona's high-profile Instagram snafu.

"That was crazy," Melissa said with a laugh. "She had to send out a new invitation with a new password and new details!"

Last week, the Real Housewives of New York star accidentally leaked the date, time and venue for Teresa's wedding to fiancé Luis "Louie" Ruelas, while showing off the invitation to her followers on Instagram.

"At first I was like, 'Is this a joke?' But Ramona accidentally really did that," Gorga recalled.

"You just can't make it up!" Joe added. "Everybody says, 'Is The Housewives real?' Yes!"

When it comes to Teresa's relationship with Louie, both Joe and Melissa said she seems like she's really happy and contented.

"I think so, yeah. She's in a love bubble, that's what she calls it," Melissa said with a laugh.

Recently, fellow Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania echoed Melissa's remarks during an appearance on Jeff Lewis Live on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy on Tuesday.

"She had to send out new invites," Dolores shared. " I don't know what she changed on them. I didn't see mine yet... I don't know what's being changed."

ET spoke with Teresa and Luis at the MTV Movie and TV Awards and she recalled how she reacted when she saw Ramona's post.

“I called her and I’m like ‘Can you please take that down off your story right now,’" Teresa shared. "And she’s like ‘Oh my God, what did I do?’ and she was like ‘It was the most beautiful invitation I’ve ever got and I get a lot of invitations.'"

The pair also agreed that it was an "honest mistake."

