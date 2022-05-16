Teresa Giudice will soon be tying the knot with fiancé Louie Ruelas, and the Real Housewives of New Jersey star appears to be thinking of how she can share the magical day with her fans.

The reality star spoke with ET at NBCUniversal's upfronts presentation in New York City on Monday and said that the wedding will not be seen on RHONJ.

"No, it's not going -- not on Housewives, no. So, we'll see what happens," Giudice shared, somewhat cryptically. When pressed on whether that means there might be a possible spin-off special planned, she said, "I mean, we don't know... I haven't decided, so we'll see."

"Of course, I want my fans to see it, because they've been on this journey with me. So of course I want them to see it. I really do," Giudice explained. "It's [also] something I'll always have for myself, and, I don't know. I'm still torn."

"It's my wedding and I want to have a great time," she explained, adding that, when you film a wedding for a TV show, you "cant play certain music" and there are other unforeseen hoops to jump through. "So I don't know, I'm very torn."

As for her daughters -- Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16 and Audriana, 13, whom she shares with ex-husband Joe Giudice -- she said they each have a very important role in the wedding.

"They're gonna be all bridesmaids," she shared. "I would said they're all my maid of honor. I don't just have one, I have four."

Meanwhile, Giudice is also gearing up for the third part of the tumultuous RHONJ reunion special, and she addressed her high-profile blow-up with her brother, Joe Gorga.

"I feel like we didn't get a lot resolved and, yeah, I didn't mean to call my brother what I called him," Giudice shared -- referring to some choice insults she leveled at Gorga during the reunion special, specifically "bitch boy."

"I don't even want to say it again. I love my brother and I don't want to insult him in any way," she shared. "We're good, I apologized to him. But you know, brothers and sisters call each other names all the time, right? We haven't done that in a while. He's called me names in the past that, you know, I didn't like either. But I wasn't trying to say that, I was just trying to make a point. I wouldn't hurt my brother."

Part 3 of the Real Housewives of New Jersey Reunion Special airs Tuesday, May 17, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

'RHONJ's Teresa Giudice on Battling With Margaret Josephs and Table Flip-Topping Fight (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

RELATED CONTENT:

Teresa Giudice on If Melissa Gorga Will Be One of Her Bridesmaids

RHONJ Season 12: Teresa Giudice 'Hurt & Disgusted' by Margaret Josephs

Teresa Giudice Defends Fiancé Louie From the Haters, Talks 'RHUGT'

Teresa Giudice Reveals Details About Louie Ruelas' 'Magical' Proposal