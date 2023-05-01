Summer in the city!

The Real Housewives of New York City is returning to Bravo on July 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, the network announced on Monday, alongside a brief teaser marking the occasion. The show's upcoming 14th season features a brand new cast, as was previously revealed during a live taping of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen at BravoCon 2022 in October.

"We were looking for a group of friends who were actually connected. Women with interesting jobs -- we have Brooklyn, Tribeca, all over town. Really cool jobs, fashion, PR, model, influencer, all different types. Their energy and humor is great," Andy Cohen told ET at the time.

The full group of newcomers includes Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield.

NBC Universal

As ET previously reported, Lizzy Savetsky was originally included in the new batch of Housewives, but exited the series in November following anti-Semitic attacks she said she received online.

"I will not be continuing on The Real Housewives of NYC. As a proud orthodox Jewish woman, I thought participating in this series would be a great chance to represent people like me and share my experience," the mom and professional matchmaker wrote on Instagram. "Unfortunately, from the time of my announcement in the cast, I was on the receiving end of a torrent of anti-Semitic attacks. As this continued, I realized that this path was no longer right for me and my family,” she continued. "I’m looking forward to my next chapter. Stay tuned -- and thank you for your support!"

A Bravo spokesperson confirmed Savetsky's exit, telling ET, "After thoughtful consideration and discussion with Lizzy, we have reached the mutual conclusion that Lizzy will not be a cast member on RHONY."

Meanwhile, Lichy called her experience on the show "fulfilling" in an interview with ET in March.

"Entering into unchartered territory, while challenging, has been fulfilling in ways I never would have expected," she shared. "Having the ability to portray my version of NYC has been truly very rewarding."

RELATED CONTENT:

Teddi Melencamp on Embracing the Haters in Her Post-'Real Housewives' Life (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

The Ultimate ‘Real Housewives’ Gifts for The Bravo Moms in Your Life

'The Real Housewives of Orange County' Season 17 Trailer Is Here

Andy Cohen Debunks a Rumor About 'The Real Housewives' Franchise

Bethenny Frankel Details How She Originally Landed 'RHONY' Role

Related Gallery