Bethenny Frankel Details How She Originally Landed 'RHONY' Role
Bethenny Frankel Says Her Daughter Prefers Her Off 'Housewives' …
'The Voice': Team Blake's Alex Whalen Drops Out Before Battle Ro…
‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4: Inside the Multiple Love Triangles and…
Niall Horan Reacts to 'The Voice' Contestant's Harry Styles-Insp…
Mandy Moore on Canceling Music Tour and Teaming Up With Lumenis …
Mandy Moore Opens Up About Suffering a 'Personal Betrayal'
'American Idol': Katy Perry Breaks Down in Tears During Single M…
Kourtney Kardashian Was 'Blackout' Drunk for Her Vegas Wedding t…
‘American Idol’: Single Mom Breaks Down in Tears During Redempti…
Lea Michele Shares an Update on Her Son's Hospitalization After …
Raquel Welch, Iconic Sex Symbol, Dead at 82
Taylor Swift Pulls Off Stage Dive Stunt on 'Eras' Tour Opening N…
How Kelly Ripa Is Learning From 'Unapologetic' Daughter Lola Con…
Kaley Cuoco Gives Birth to First Child With Tom Pelphrey
Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde: Claim That He's Litigating Her …
Christina Aguilera on How She ‘Fell Back in Love With Music’ (Ex…
'Vanderpump Rules': Tom Sandoval Admits He Regrets Cheating on A…
Adam Levine Says 'It's About Time' Blake Shelton Left 'The Voice…
Paris Hilton Shares What She Loves Most About Motherhood and Rea…
Bethenny Frankel has a hustler's ambition. And that's how she ultimately landed on The Real Housewives of New York City.
The 52-year-old former reality TV star and successful entrepreneur took to her Instagram on Wednesday and, while doing her makeup, told the story about how she landed on the hit Bravo series. Frankel was among the OG cast members when it premiered in 2008. She'd go on to appear in eight of the show's 13 seasons.
After joining the series, Frankel launched her incredibly successful Skinnygirl Cocktails, which ultimately led to a lifestyle brand with the same name. She's also since appeared on a myriad of shows, including her own Bravo spinoffs and even Shark Tank, as a guest shark for five episodes.
But before landing on Housewives, Frankel said she only had $8,000 to her name, and that's why she was hustling like hell to sell her Bethenny Bakes cookies. She recalled being in the Hamptons with her boyfriend at the time, who had suggested going to watch a polo event.
As Frankel tells it, Bravo only had The Real Housewives of Orange County at the time, and the production company wanted to start Manhattan Moms, which was supposed to chronicle rich moms in Manhattan. She said they "wanted someone rich and aspirational," and the cast needed five moms.
Frankel said Jill Zarin and Ramona Singer (eventual Housewives) were among four women who were lined up to do the show. But the production company was looking for a fifth mom. Problem is, Frankel says they scoured the city and couldn't find anyone they liked.
Frankel, a runner-up on The Apprentice: Martha Stewart in 2005, said she eventually found herself in the Hamptons at the polo event also being attended by Zarin, whom Frankel had briefly met in the past, and Manhattan Moms producers.
"I walk in and someone gave me a VIP bracelet," Frankel explained, "and the first thing Jill said to me was, 'Hey you skinny b**ch -- which is really funny 'cause it's, like, a foreshadowing -- where'd you get the VIP bracelet?' Which is so Jill 'cause Jill's life is, like, gift bags; it's just funny that the first thing she ever said to me was where'd you get the VIP bracelet.'"
She went on to recall going into the VIP tent and meeting one of the producers of Manhattan Moms. After hearing the spiel, Frankel said she wasn't into the concept of the show, at least initially, because reality TV was still new and she didn't want to be pigeonholed as a "reality TV girl."
Ultimately, Frankel relented and shot a test tape, but she still wasn't sold because for a month she turned it all down. What's more, she said everyone in her circle was telling her not to do the show. But she chose not to listen to them.
"If it fails, no one will know," she explained her rationale. "If it succeeds, who knows."
Frankel later recalled how Singer was the only one who predicted the show, which would ultimately become The Real Housewives of New York City, would get a million viewers.
Frankel added, "So, shoutouts where shoutouts are deserved."
RELATED CONTENT:
Bethenny Frankel Gets Emotional Over Her POTS Syndrome In Tearful Post
Bethenny Frankel Says She and Martha Stewart Hate Each Other
Bethenny Frankel Calls Out Women for 'Lying' About Plastic Surgery
Related Gallery