The Ultimate ‘Real Housewives’ Gift Ideas for The Bravo-Loving Mom in Your Life this Mother's Day
The Real Housewives premiered in 2006 and the pop culture hit has since spanned numerous cities. This Mother's Day, chances are one of the moms on your shopping list is a Bravoholic and tunes in consistently for one (or all) of the many Real Housewives franchises. Regardless of whether she's a Real Housewives of Atlanta fan or can't get enough of the latest season of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, we've put together the ultimate Real Housewives gift guide that celebrates some of the most iconic Bravo moments.
From The Real Housewives of New Jersey andThe Real Housewives of New York City all the way over to the west coast ladies of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, we have found the best and most brilliant gifts to gift the mother figure in your life. From some of the ladies' own products to clever items inspired by the hit reality franchise, you might have trouble picking just one gift.
If her beloved housewives are the only thing keeping Mom from cutting the cord, you could give your mom, wife, mother-in-law, grandma or anyone else who's a Housewives enthusiast in your life a subscription to Peacock. The streaming service now plays host to full episodes of The Real Housewives — seasons old and new — to keep their Bravo binge-watching going.
Ahead, get your shop on with our ultimate Real Housewives gift guide for presents that are sure to please this Mother's Day.
While she's waiting for the fourth season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City to come out she can cozy up on the couch with Meredith Marks' favorite line, “I’m disengaging.”
Mom can put together this Real Housewives puzzle during the commercial breaks of her favorite franchise.
Give the Real Housewives fan in your life an insider scoop into what actually happens behind the scenes with this new book.
Crack open the Pinot, gather your best friends, and have the (turtle) time of your life this winter — just as Ramona would want.
Let the power of Lisa answer all their prayers with this prayer candle of their favorite housewife.
This customizable t-shirt, in which you can make Mom a Real Housewive of her own city.
Morning coffee will taste so much better when it's coming from this kitschy Dorinda Medley-inspired art.
Grab your loved one this official Real Housewives branded makeup bag, and fill it with housewife-approved skin and makeup products for a fun Mother's Day treat.
This branded set of wine glasses is perfect for a Real Housewives viewing party.
Make an evening of it with this Skinnygirl Cocktail recipe book from RHONY original cast member Bethenny Frankel, and concoct any of the delicious drinks without feeling any guilt.
Goldbelly brings deliciousness from across the country into your home, so you can show up to Mother's Day brunch with 24 delicious cannolis from Real Housewives' Kathy Wakile, hand made in New Jersey.
Serve up their morning coffee with a side of crime with this Real Housewives mugshot mug that's sure to earn you a few laughs.
Fact: Adult coloring books have been found to be helpful in stress reduction. These illustrations of the Real Housewives will definitely keep anyone entertained.
