The Ultimate ‘Real Housewives’ Gift Ideas for The Bravo-Loving Mom in Your Life this Mother's Day

By Rebecca Rovenstine
The Real Housewives of New Jersey
Bravo

The Real Housewives premiered in 2006 and the pop culture hit has since spanned numerous cities. This Mother's Day, chances are one of the moms on your shopping list is a Bravoholic and tunes in consistently for one (or all) of the many Real Housewives franchises. Regardless of whether she's a Real Housewives of Atlanta fan or can't get enough of the latest season of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, we've put together the ultimate Real Housewives gift guide that celebrates some of the most iconic Bravo moments. 

From The Real Housewives of New Jersey andThe Real Housewives of New York City all the way over to the west coast ladies of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, we have found the best and most brilliant gifts to gift the mother figure in your life. From some of the ladies' own products to clever items inspired by the hit reality franchise, you might have trouble picking just one gift.

If her beloved housewives are the only thing keeping Mom from cutting the cord, you could give your mom, wife, mother-in-law, grandma or anyone else who's a Housewives enthusiast in your life a subscription to Peacock. The streaming service now plays host to full episodes of The Real Housewives — seasons old and new — to keep their Bravo binge-watching going.

Peacock
Real Housewives UGT
Peacock
Peacock

Let your loved one watch every episode of the addicting franchise on Peacock.

$5/MONTH

Ahead, get your shop on with our ultimate Real Housewives gift guide for presents that are sure to please this Mother's Day.

"I'm Disengaging" Sweatshirt
"I'm Disengaging" Sweatshirt
Etsy
"I'm Disengaging" Sweatshirt

While she's waiting for the fourth season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City to come out she can cozy up on the couch with Meredith Marks' favorite line, “I’m disengaging.” 

$46
BoredSheepShop The Real Housewives Shady Housewives Jigsaw Puzzle
BoredSheepShop The Real Housewives Shady Housewives Jigsaw Puzzle
Etsy
BoredSheepShop The Real Housewives Shady Housewives Jigsaw Puzzle

Mom can put together this Real Housewives puzzle during the commercial breaks of her favorite franchise. 

$39
The Housewives: The Real Story Behind the Real Housewives
The Housewives: The Real Story Behind the Real Housewives
Amazon
The Housewives: The Real Story Behind the Real Housewives

Give the Real Housewives fan in your life an insider scoop into what actually happens behind the scenes with this new book.

$28$9
Turtle Time Linen Wine Bag
Turtle Time Linen Wine Bag
Amazon
Turtle Time Linen Wine Bag

Crack open the Pinot, gather your best friends, and have the (turtle) time of your life this winter — just as Ramona would want. 

$7
Lisa Vanderpump Prayer Candle
Real Housewives prayer candle
Amazon
Lisa Vanderpump Prayer Candle

Let the power of Lisa answer all their prayers with this prayer candle of their favorite housewife.

$25
NorthBayDesignsCo Real Housewives of Your City Shirt
NorthBayDesignsCo Real Housewives of Your City Shirt
Etsy
NorthBayDesignsCo Real Housewives of Your City Shirt

This customizable t-shirt, in which you can make Mom a Real Housewive of her own city.

$18
LeeHoomKok Real Housewives of NY Dorinda Medley Inspired Coffee Mug
Real Housewives of New York, Dorinda Medley Inspired Coffee Mug
Amazon
LeeHoomKok Real Housewives of NY Dorinda Medley Inspired Coffee Mug

Morning coffee will taste so much better when it's coming from this kitschy Dorinda Medley-inspired art.

$7
Real Housewife Essentials Makeup Bag
Real Housewife Essentials Makeup Bag
Amazon
Real Housewife Essentials Makeup Bag

Grab your loved one this official Real Housewives branded makeup bag, and fill it with housewife-approved skin and makeup products for a fun Mother's Day treat.

$13
Real Housewives Wine Glasses (Set of 2)
Real Housewives Wine Glasses
Amazon
Real Housewives Wine Glasses (Set of 2)

This branded set of wine glasses is perfect for a Real Housewives viewing party.

$35
Skinnygirl Cocktails: 100 Fun & Flirty Guilt-Free Recipes
Skinnygirl Cocktails: 100 Fun & Flirty Guilt-Free Recipes
Amazon
Skinnygirl Cocktails: 100 Fun & Flirty Guilt-Free Recipes

Make an evening of it with this Skinnygirl Cocktail recipe book from RHONY original cast member Bethenny Frankel, and concoct any of the delicious drinks without feeling any guilt. 

$17
Kathy Wakile’s Delish Indulge Cannoli Kit
Indulge Mini Cannolis - 24 Pack
Goldbelly
Kathy Wakile’s Delish Indulge Cannoli Kit

Goldbelly brings deliciousness from across the country into your home, so you can show up to Mother's Day brunch with 24 delicious cannolis from Real Housewives' Kathy Wakile, hand made in New Jersey.

$55
Real Housewives of New York Mug
Real Housewives of New York Mu
Amazon
Real Housewives of New York Mug

Serve up their morning coffee with a side of crime with this Real Housewives mugshot mug that's sure to earn you a few laughs.

$6$5
The Best of Housewives Coloring Book
The Best of Housewives Coloring Book
Etsy/ShopHelloHarlot
The Best of Housewives Coloring Book

Fact: Adult coloring books have been found to be helpful in stress reduction. These illustrations of the Real Housewives will definitely keep anyone entertained.

$16

Check out our 2023 Mother’s Day Gift Guide to find great Mother’s Day gifts for every type of mom.

