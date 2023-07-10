Kim Zolciak Says She Chose the 'Right Person' When Marrying Kroy Biermann in 'Real Housewives' Return
Kim Zolciak Biermann makes her return to the Real Housewives of Atlanta and opens up about her marriage to Kroy Biermann.
"B**ch, you know I just speak my mind," she tells fellow RHOA OGs Shereé Whitfield, Lisa Wu and DeShawn Snow during a reunion for season 15 that was filmed back in December. "I may not be right, but I [speak my mind]."
Kim tells Shereé, "You know what? I think about you all the time." Shereé, after all, introduced Kim and Kroy to each other in 2010 when Shereé and the former Atlanta Falcons linebacker were both competing in a local Dancing with the Stars-style charity event, which occurred during the filming of RHOA season 3.
"I was like, literally, 'Shereé, introduce me to tight-a**,'" recalls Kim. "You want to know what's really funny? He said before I ever saw him, when I came up to that room to see you, he saw me from afar and he [has told me since], 'I just knew when I saw you.'"
Kim gives the ladies an update on her and Kroy, noting, "We're still married, it's 11 years, we're doing great. So whatever I did, I [chose] the right person. Crazy, crazy."
Sunday's episode aired just days following Kim and Kroy deciding to call off their divorce less than two months after they both filed in May.
"Yes, parties are dismissing divorce action and reconciling," Kroy's lawyer, Marlys Berstrom, told ET.
The update came days after Kim and Kroy were spotted attending church with four of their kids: twins Kaia and Kane, 9, Kash, 10, and Kroy Jagger "KJ" Biermann, 12.
While they appear to have reconciled, Kim and Kroy are also dealing with financial problems. Earlier this year, their Georgia mansion, which was in foreclosure, was taken off the auction block.
Since then, Kim has been sued over an unpaid credit card bill in the amount of $2,482.24, and Kroy has been accused of failing to make payments on his Rolls-Royce.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo and can be streamed on Peacock.
