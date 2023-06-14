Kroy Biermann Accused of Failing to Make Payments on His Rolls-Royce

Kroy Biermann is facing more legal woes.

According to new court docs obtained by ET from the Fulton County, Georgia Superior Court clerk's office, the former NFL player is being sued by BMW Financial Services for allegedly failing to make payments on his Rolls-Royce.

Per the docs, BMW claims that Biermann defaulted on the terms of the contract signed at the time the car was leased by failing to make payments as agreed. BMW also alleges that Biermann has "failed and refused" to turn over the vehicle, which they say is still located at his Alpharetta, Georgia home.

Included with the lawsuit is also a copy of Biermann's lease agreement as well as a transaction statement from May 16, 2023, which shows which payments have been made and missed. Per the agreement, payments were $5,297.64 a month and the contract was for 36 months. The contract began on July 31, 2020 and was set to end July 31, 2023.

The docs show that the last lease payment from Biermann was made on April 17, 2023. It appears that Biermann was charged several late fees since leasing the car, the most recent of which came with his April payment on the vehicle.

News of the lawsuit comes amid a recently released police report obtained by ET, in which Biermann claimed his estranged wife, Kim Zolciak, punched him in the head one day before he filed for divorce.

According to the police report, dated May 4, officers from the Milton Police Department responded to the Georgia home after the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star reported a domestic dispute. It's alleged in the report that Zolciak told cops Biermann locked her designer purses, jewelry and passport in a safe and then hid the key from her.

Zolciak went on to claim that the items -- allegedly worth a whopping $175,000 -- were premarital assets. Biermann had a different story, claiming to police that the items were marital property, with the objective of liquidating the assets to help pay down bills.

Eventually, the report states, Biermann led cops down to the basement and opened the safe, but there were no purses. Zolciak's passport was in a Louis Vuitton case, which was then handed to police. What's more, the police report says Biermann told cops that the former couple got into an argument over the items in question, which he claimed led to her punching him in the back of the head. Per the report, Biermann declined to press charges even though he produced a recording of the alleged altercation.

Following the release of the report on Tuesday, Zolciak released a statement via her attorney, David Beaudry, with ET, in which she slammed Biermann's attempt to paint her as a bad mother.

"It’s really sad the way Kroy is causing our divorce to play out in the media like this because it could have a profound effect on our children in the long run," Zolciak stated.

"To continuously spread lies in an attempt to paint Kim as an unfit mother for his own gain is harmful and incredibly misleading regarding Kim’s efforts to raise her children. Kim has remained quiet through the divorce process thus far for the sake of the children, but with this most recent filing, she has no choice but to speak up," Beaudry stated. "Kim has always been an extremely devoted mother to her children; they are her entire world and she is always there to love and support them every step of the way. She refuses to allow Kroy to paint her as something she is not for his own gain. Kim looks forward to the day we can appear in court and solve these issues once and for all."

It's the latest development in what's become a messy divorce between the former couple after 11 years of marriage. Following the divorce filing, Zolciak requested that Biermann undergo drug testing after claiming she's seen Biermann "smoking marijuana" and has "serious concerns" for the safety and well-being of their children -- Kroy, 11, Kash, 10, and twins, Kaia and Kane, 9.

Meanwhile, Biermann has accused Zolciak of having a "very troubling" gambling problem that persisted over the course of their marriage and it allegedly accelerated in the months leading up to their divorce.

A status hearing for their divorce has been set for July 11.

