The divorce drama between Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann continues!

According to new court docs obtained by ET, Kroy is alleging that Kim presented a "very troubling" gambling problem over the course of their marriage, which he claims accelerated in the months leading up to their divorce.

In addition to allegedly financially devastating their family, Kroy claims that Kim is so consumed with online gambling, that she is unable to properly care for their children -- Kroy, 11, Kash, 10, and twins, Kaia and Kane, 9 -- and is concerned for their safety and well-being. Kroy is also dad to Kim's oldest daughters, Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21, whom he adopted during their marriage.

The former NFL star furthered his claims with a bank statement from the couple's joint account from the month of April, which had over $127,000 in deposits at the beginning of the month, and by the end, was only left with $760.00.

Kroy is asking for Kim to be psychologically evaluated to determine "any underlying mental issues" that he believes have manifested through his ex-wife's alleged gambling problem and other "behaviors indicative of additional addiction issues."

He not only believes it's in the best interest of their children for Kim to submit to the psychological evaluation and follow any recommended treatment, but Kroy is also asking that she pay for it, and make the results available to the court, as well as him and his legal team.

ET has reached out to Kim's reps for comment.

Kroy's filing comes just days after Kim requested that her estranged husband undergo an evaluation of his own, with the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star filing a motion for Kroy to be drug tested. Per the docs obtained by ET on May 17, Kim claims she's seen Kroy "smoking marijuana" and has "serious concerns" for the safety and well-being of their children.

Kim requested the drug testing at Kroy's expense, including a five-panel hair follicle drug screening. She also asked that Kroy not cut or remove any of his hair until the screening is completed.

Both Kroy and Kim filed for divorce earlier this month after 11 years of marriage. In his filing, Kroy wrote that he and Kim are in a "bona fide state of separation" and that their marriage is "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation."

Kroy is seeking temporary and permanent sole legal and sole physical custody of the couple's four minor children. He is also seeking child support, the property he came into the marriage with, and permanent possession of his and Kim's home. Kroy additionally requests that all debts and obligations during the course of the marriage be divided equally.

Meanwhile, Kim, who listed April 30 as the date of separation, is seeking joint legal and primary physical custody of the children, as well as temporary and permanent child support. She is also seeking alimony, arguing that she is "dependent upon Kroy" for financial "support and maintenance."

Despite the filings, ET previously confirmed that Kim and Kroy are still living together, in the same Atlanta home that was taken off the auction block due to foreclosure, just two months ago. In addition to troubles with their home, it was also alleged that they owe the IRS more than $1 million, according to TMZ.

ET learned that the pair put on a "united front" for everyone around them, but things hadn't been going well for a while, particularly when it came to their finances.

"Although publicly they showcased a united front, it wasn't like that behind closed doors. The financial issues they have really started to add up and that is what ultimately broke the relationship," a second source added. "Kroy took on more of a manager role for the family, handling business dealings and finances and Kim felt he led them down the wrong path. Kroy feels like Kim's spending habits and financial priorities contributed to their issues."

A status hearing for their divorce has been set for July 11.

