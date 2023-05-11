After 11 years of marriage, Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann have called it quits.

Both Kim and Kroy filed for divorce on May 5 -- shortly after news of their financial and potential legal woes first broke -- bringing their romance to an end.

The couple's initial flame was first sparked by a chance encounter at a charity event in 2010, followed by a whirlwind romance, a lavish, televised wedding and several children. Together Kim, 44, and Kroy, 37, share Kroy, 11, Kash, 10, and twins, Kaia and Kane, 9. During their marriage, Kroy adopted Kim's oldest daughters, Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21.

With the news of the couple's unexpected split, ET is taking a look back at their romance -- from their meet-cute beginning to their most recent breakup.

May 2010 -- Dancing With Destiny

The fateful meeting between Kim and Kroy came at a charity event in 2010, at the "Dancing Stars of Atlanta" gala, where Kroy was competing against Kim's RHOA co-star, Shereé Whitfield. Kroy came over to her table at some point during the event and gave her his number, and it sparked their eventual romance.

May 2011 -- Debut Baby

On May 30, Kim and Kroy welcomed their first child together. Kim tweeted at the time, "@biermann71 and I are happy to announce the birth of our son today. Kroy Jagger Biermann is healthy & beautiful. We are so in love!" She later tweeted in a follow-up post, "Thank you for all ur sweet tweets! Kroy, the girls and I are so in love with baby KJ!"

October 2011 -- She Said Yes!

Kim took to Twitter to share the exciting news that she and Kroy were engaged. "I am happy to announce that YES @biermann71 and I are engaged! I'm on a cloud and so blessed!!" Kim wrote at the time.

November 2011 -- Exchanging Vows

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and the Atlanta Falcons defensive end exchanged "I dos" during their beautiful nuptials in Roswell, Georgia, on Nov.11, 2011 at their large home. Kim reportedly wore three different gowns during the lavish affair, which cost over $1 million. The wedding was also featured in their spinoff reality TV series, Don't Be Tardy for the Wedding, on Bravo.

Aug. 15, 2012 -- Kash on Delivery

Less than a year after tying the knot, Kim and Kroy welcomed their second child together -- a boy named Kash Kade Biermann. "I'm so happy to announce that today we @kimzolciak and I welcomed our 2nd son Kash Kade, Mommy and baby are doing great!" Kroy wrote on Twitter, announcing the joyous news.

March 2013 -- The More the Merrier

Apart from their two children that they share, Kroy declared his intention to legally adopt Kim's daughters -- Brielle and Ariana -- from previous relationships.

November 2013 -- Twins!

Two years after their lavish nuptials, the couple expanded their family yet again -- even more than they had planned. The pair welcomed twins -- a girl named Kaia and a boy named Kane -- and couldn't have been more excited.

July 2015 -- Happy (Late) Honeymoon

It took more than three years for Kim and Kroy to finally find time to actually go on their honeymoon after getting married, so they made the most of it. The couple spent some quality time together on a romantic getaway in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and Kim made sure to share the memories on Instagram. "We are finally on our 'honeymoon' almost four years later, 4 kids later and 5 years of utter bliss!" Kim wrote in a post on Instagram.

September 2015 -- Health Scare

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star had been competing on Dancing With the Stars, alongside partner Tony Dovolani, but was forced to withdraw from the competition when she suffered a blood clot that caused a "mini-stroke" and led to her hospitalization after flying home for the weekend. Kim was advised by her doctor not to fly back to Los Angeles for the next week of competition. She was subsequently disqualified from the competition and made to withdraw out of concern for her wellbeing.

The following month, Kim revealed during an interview with Good Morning America that the mini-stroke revealed another frightening medical condition, which she had no idea about. "The minor TIA [transient ischemic attack] revealed that I have a PFO [patent foramen ovale], a hole in my heart that never closed," the mother of six said. She explained that she suffered a stroke because a blood clot was "able to cross over through the hole." Kim said she was "feeling great" and was grateful that her doctors took notice of her PFO when they did.

September 2016 -- Troubling Rumors

After Kroy was cut from the Buffalo Bills just two weeks after joining the team, rumors began to swirl that there was trouble in paradise. Kim went on a rant on Snapchat, raging against those speculating about her marriage. "I swear I'm like married to the king. He cleaned the whole house this morning and he cleaned the waterfall out front," she gushed in several clips. "I swear he's like the most incredible human that's ever walked this planet.... On a more serious note, I don't appreciate people talking s**t especially s**t that’s not true because I have the most incredible husband in the whole world."

August 2018 -- Past Revelations

Kim dropped a surprise on her Instagram followers when sharing a snapshot of her husband showering outdoors in swim trunks. "Yes please! For the love of God! Wet n Wild Wednesday! @kroybiermann Fun Fact: Today eight years ago, Kroy TRIED to break up with me," Kim captioned the pics. "That lasted only 24 hrs. Grateful for you baby! My ride or die, my rock, my heart, the best daddy ever and you are the hottest man I ever did see. #ImGreatWithDates #IRemember."

May 5, 2023 -- Dual Divorces

In documents obtained by ET, it was revealed that Kroy and Kim each filed for divorce from one another in separate petitions on May 5, after 11 years of marriage. According to the docs, the two both state that they are in a "bona fide state of separation," and had been since April 30.

In the doc filed in Georgia's Fulton County, Kroy states that his marriage is "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation." He is seeking temporary and permanent sole legal and sole physical custody of the couple's four minor children. He is not seeking custody of their two older kids.

Kim is seeking joint legal and primary physical custody of the children, as well as temporary and permanent child support. She is also seeking alimony, arguing that she is "dependent upon Kroy" for financial "support and maintenance." The news of their divorce comes amid reports that the pair owes over $1 million in back taxes to the IRS.

