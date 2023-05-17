Things are escalating between Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann amid their ongoing divorce.

In new court docs obtained by ET, Kim is requesting that her estranged husband undergo drug testing. Per the docs, Kim claims she's seen Kory "smoking marijuana" and has "serious concerns" for the safety and well-being of their children -- Kroy, 11, Kash, 10, and twins, Kaia and Kane, 9.

Kim is requesting drug testing at Kroy's expense, including a five-panel hair follicle drug screening. She is also asking that the former NFL star not cut or remove any of his hair until the screening is completed.

A status hearing for their divorce has been set for July 11. ET has reached out to Kroy's reps for comment.

The docs came amid the couple's custody battle following their divorce filing earlier this month. On May 5, both the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and the former NFL player filed for divorce. In his filing, Kroy wrote that he and Kim are in a "bona fide state of separation" and that their marriage is "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation."

Kroy is seeking temporary and permanent sole legal and sole physical custody of the couple's four minor children. He is also seeking child support, the property he came into the marriage with, and permanent possession of his and Kim's home. Kroy additionally requests that all debts and obligations during the course of the marriage be divided equally.

Meanwhile, Kim, who listed April 30 as the date of separation, is seeking joint legal and primary physical custody of the children, as well as temporary and permanent child support. She is also seeking alimony, arguing that she is "dependent upon Kroy" for financial "support and maintenance."

During their marriage, Kroy adopted Kim's oldest daughters, Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21, who are adults and not named in the proceedings.

After the filings, which came two months after the former couple's Atlanta home was taken off the auction block due to foreclosure, ET learned that the pair put on a "united front" for everyone around them, but things hadn't been going well for a while.

"This is a complete shock and no one saw this coming. Kim and Kroy have always come off as 'couple goals' and seemed so in love," one of the sources told ET before a second source claimed that "Kim and Kroy haven't been getting along for a while."

"Although publicly they showcased a united front, it wasn't like that behind closed doors. The financial issues they have really started to add up and that is what ultimately broke the relationship," the second source added. "Kroy took on more of a manager role for the family, handling business dealings and finances and Kim felt he led them down the wrong path. Kroy feels like Kim's spending habits and financial priorities contributed to their issues."

