It's literally all fun and games for Kim Zolciak-Biermann amid her divorce from Kroy Biermann. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star took to her Instagram Story and shared she's learning how to play Fortnite with a light hand, as in minimal jewelry and definitely no wedding ring.

In the video she reposted on Wednesday, Zolciak-Biermann can be seen trying on gaming headphones in her attempt to learn how to play the popular online game in order to get her 26-year-old daughter, Brielle, to pay attention to her.

"It's time for Kim to learn how to play Fortnite," she says in the video, "since Brielle doesn't acknowledge me for hours."

As she's struggling with the gaming headphones, she asks how to pull down the attached microphone, only to be told that she's got it on backward.

The video's also overlayed with the text, "44 isn’t to [sic] old to learn how to play fortnight."

Kim Zolciak-Biermann / Instagram

Kim's got a casual look for the gaming lesson, opting for a white tank and black sweats. The only jewelry she appears to be wearing is on her left hand, a pair of bracelets, and it's quite noticeable that she's already ditched her wedding ring.

Kim and Kroy, a former NFL linebacker, both filed for divorce on May 5 -- shortly after news of their financial and potential legal woes first broke -- bringing their romance to an end.

In court documents obtained by ET, it's revealed that Kroy filed for divorce from the Don't Be Tardy star on May 5, noting the two are in a "bona fide state of separation."

In the doc filed in Georgia's Fulton County, Kroy states that his marriage is "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation." He is seeking the temporary and permanent sole legal and sole physical custody of the couple's four minor children. He is not seeking custody of their two older kids.

ET also learned that Kim also filed her own divorce petition in Fulton County on the same day as Kroy. According to Kim's petition, obtained by ET, the pair has been separated since April 30.

Kim and Kroy, who continue living together despite the split, met at a charity event in 2010, followed by a whirlwind romance, a lavish, televised wedding and several children. Together Kim, 44, and Kroy, 37, share Kroy, 11, Kash, 10, and twins, Kaia and Kane, 9. During their marriage, Kroy adopted Kim's oldest daughters, Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21.

