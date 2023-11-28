Kroy Biermann Sued for $13,000 in Unpaid Credit Card Debt

Kroy Biermann's legal and financial woes continue mounting. The former NFL player and Kim Zolciak's estranged husband has been sued by JPMorgan Chase Bank for an unpaid credit card bill.

According to court documents obtained by ET, the bank claims Kroy owes the financial institution $13,071.88. In an attempt to prove its claim -- filed Monday in Fulton County Superior Court -- the bank also attached an exhibit showing when and how he fell behind.

The credit card statement attached shows Kroy started falling behind on his payments earlier this summer, and the entire balance owed carries a 19.99 annual percentage rate. This lawsuit comes just four months after BMW Financial Services sued Kroy for failing to make payments on his Rolls-Royce, which has since been repossessed.

In court documents obtained by ET, BMW claimed Kroy defaulted on the terms of the contract signed at the time the car was leased by failing to make payments as agreed. BMW also alleged that Kroy "failed and refused" to turn over the vehicle.

Amid their financial woes -- which includes the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star being sued over an unpaid Target credit card debt -- the estranged couple has finally put their Alpharetta, Georgia, mansion up for sale. The listed price is $6 million.

Kroy's latest lawsuit also comes about a week after it was reported that one of the estranged couple's children called 911 to report an explosive fight between Kroy and Kim.

According to TMZ, citing law enforcement sources, police had to be called to Kim and Kroy's home, where at least four officers, including a supervisor, serviced a verbal domestic dispute call. The outlet reported they were "extremely loud" during the fight.

The police eventually were able to cool things down between Kim and Kroy. ET reached out to Kim, who had no comment at the time. ET also reached out to Kroy and the estranged couple's lawyers for comment.

The verbal dispute came nearly a month after the judge in their bitter divorce case ordered them to behave civilly toward one another, and "especially in the presence of the minor children."

RELATED CONTENT: