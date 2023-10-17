Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann are officially parting ways with their famous Alpharetta, Georgia mansion, as they list the sprawling seven-bedroom property for a whopping $6 million. The property, nestled on 1.78 acres of prime real estate, boasts 11 bathrooms and an array of lavish amenities, making it a coveted piece of Georgia real estate.

The listing on Zillow for this extravagant brick and stone estate reveals a host of luxurious features, including a six-car garage, billiard, and arcade rooms, a fully equipped gym with a private massage room, a climate-controlled walk-in wine cellar capable of storing 500 bottles, a heated pool, and a home theater that promises the ultimate cinematic experience.

Zolciak and Biermann's journey with this grand home began in 2012, just a year after they tied the knot. They live there with their children, Kroy "KJ" Jagger Jr., 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, 9. It's worth noting that Kim also has two older daughters, Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21, from a previous relationship, whom Kroy legally adopted.

This news comes close to two months after Biermann filed for divorce from Zolciak. It's a turn of events in a rocky relationship; the couple initially filed to legally dissolve their 12-year union back in May but later decided to put those plans on hold in July in an attempt to reconcile.

Paras Griffin/GC Images

In February, Fulton County made headlines with a notice indicating that the house was facing foreclosure. The couple had defaulted on a $1.56 million loan taken out in October 2012, and Truist Bank was preparing to put the property up for public auction. However, a source told ET at the time that Zolciak dismissed the issue as a misunderstanding and stated that it was being sorted out.

Brielle and Ariana, their daughters, also denied the foreclosure news in a conversation with TMZ. Despite the issue being eventually resolved, an insider revealed to ET that financial difficulties had played a significant role in their decision to part ways.

As ET has previously reported, Biermann said in court documents that he and Zolciak are "financially destitute" and thus selling the home would help alleviate their mounting financial problems. The financial burden he previously laid out in court documents is exactly why he wanted the court to grant him permission to sell the estranged couple's mansion. He claimed that "the only asset the parties have is the marital residence and they are facing foreclosure on the home for a second time."

Earlier this month, Kroy looked nearly unrecognizable when he was spotted out with a dark beard and dark hair in place of his usual blonde locks, as he and Kim continue their bitter divorce battle. They each filed for filed for divorce in May after 11 years of marriage and made a series of allegations against one another.

They briefly reconciled, before Kroy filed for divorce a second time in August.

Kim responded by filing a motion to dismiss Kroy's second divorce petition on the grounds that they're still engaging in "marital sexual relations." But Kroy's is adamant he wants out of the marriage.

