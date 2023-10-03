Kroy Biermann is trying out a new look amid his divorce from Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak.

The former NFL linebacker was spotted over the weekend with a dark beard and dark hair in place of his usual blonde locks. Biermann was enjoying time outside at a park with the estranged couple's four children: KJ, 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9.

The seemingly dyed dark hair and beard is a noticeable change from his usual blonde and clean-shaven look.

shabba / BACKGRID

Biermann and Zolciak have been entangled in a contentious divorce battle since they each filed in May after 11 years of marriage and made a series of allegations against one another.

The divorce proceedings set forth a custody battle and a back-and-forth over child support and spousal support.

The former Atlanta Falcons linebacker claimed that his wife has a "very troubling" gambling problem and alleged that she punched him the day before they filed for divorce. He also filed docs requesting court-appointed guardians for his and Zolciak's children.

After nearly two months of contentious back-and-forth allegations, the pair surprised everyone when they announced they were dismissing their divorce filings in early July.

A source told ET shortly after the couple first dismissed their divorce petitions, "Kim and Kroy are back together but have a lot of work to do on their marriage. The couple's public split had them each making negative claims about the other, and it's been tough for them to deal with that."

However, in August, Biermann filed for a second time to dissolve their marriage. Zolciak responded by filing a motion to dismiss Biermann's second divorce petition on the grounds that they're still engaging in "marital sexual relations." But Biermann stood by his original claim that their relationship is beyond repair and filed to dismiss her claims.

For more on Biermann and Zolciak's relationship and legal woes, read ET's full timeline of their divorce proceedings and check out the links below.

