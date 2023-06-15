Kroy Biermann has a laundry list of reasons why he thinks the court should appoint guardians for his and Kim Zolciak-Biermann's four minor children, including claims Kim is putting the kids in danger.

In court documents filed earlier this week in the Superior Court of Fulton County in Georgia, Kroy claims he's concerned for his children's safety with Kim because, among other things, she "frequently takes videos of herself while she is driving, even when the children are with her in the car."

According to the documents, obtained by ET, Kroy says the divorce is now far from being an amicable one. That much was evident after Kim previously filed legal documents requesting he undergo drug testing. In those docs, Kim claimed she's seen Kroy "smoking marijuana" and has "serious concerns" for the safety and well-being of their children -- Kroy, 11, Kash, 10, and twins, Kaia and Kane, 9.

ET has reached out to Kim's rep for comment.

Kroy fired back in his recent court filing, saying Kim's accusations are just to further harass and defame him and put the children at risk of not being able to see their father. Kroy also claims that, since they both filed for divorce in early May, Kim has spent very little time at home. And when she does, Kroy claims she's on her phone leaving him to care for the children the majority of the time. Kroy says that, up until February 2022, they had a live-in nanny who performed all the child housekeeping duties and watch the younger children, but since the divorce filing, they've had to fire the nannies, chefs and housekeepers. Kroy now claims he's been the one picking up all the slack.

What's more, Kroy states how concerned he is about Kim's alleged gambling problem, an accusation he's already brought up in court.

"At times, she has been so consumed with hitting the spin button on the virtual slot machines that she fails to pay adequate attention to the children, except when she permits them to gamble on her account," Kroy claimed in court documents.

Kroy also stressed he's concerned about Kim being on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, fearing she'll discuss their divorce and, based on his experience, afraid that she will use the show to "garner attention by discussing the divorce and exposing the children to behavior that would be great for TV ratings, but not for the mental health and wellbeing of the children."

The former NFL player claims he's trying to shield the children from the negative fallout between him and Kim but that she continues to "direct, in a derogatory tone, abusive, profane and threat-laden language" at him while the kids are present.

As such, Kroy's asking the court to appoint Judge Michael and Mrs. Stephanie Chastain of Crossroads Family Mediation as guardians ad litem. He's also requesting a hearing on this as soon as possible.

Kroy's filing comes on the same week when BMW Financial Services sued Kroy for allegedly failing to make payments on his Rolls-Royce. In docs, obtained by ET, BMW claims Kroy defaulted on the terms of the contract signed at the time the car was leased by failing to make payments as agreed. BMW also alleges that Kroy has "failed and refused" to turn over the vehicle, which they say is still located at his Alpharetta, Georgia, home.

Earlier this month, ET obtained a police report in which Kroy claimed Kim punched him in the head the day before they filed for divorce.

RELATED CONTENT:

Bethenny Frankel Slams Kim Zolciak and Estranged Husband Kroy Biermann Over Money Troubles This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Kroy Biermann Accused of Failing to Make Payments on His Rolls-Royce

Kim Zolciak Allegedly Punched Kroy Biermann Day Before Divorce Filing

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Split: A Relationship Timeline