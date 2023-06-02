Kim Zolciak Allegedly Punched Kroy Biermann Day Before He Filed for Divorce
Before Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's divorce got ugly, things allegedly got physical. In a police report obtained by Page Six, the former NFL player claimed Zolciak punched him in the head one day before he filed for divorce.
The police report is dated May 4 and, according to the outlet, officers from the Milton Police Department responded to the Georgia home after the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star reported a domestic dispute. It's alleged in the report that Zolciak told cops Biermann locked her designer purses, jewelry and passport in a safe and then hid the key from her.
Zolciak went on to claim that the items -- allegedly worth a whopping $175,000 -- were premarital assets. Biermann had a different story, claiming to police that the items were marital property, with the objective of liquidating the assets to help pay down bills.
Eventually, Page Six reports, Biermann led cops down to the basement and opened the safe, but there were no purses. Zolciak's passport was in a Louis Vuitton case, which was then handed to police. What's more, the police report says Biermann told cops that the former couple got into an argument over the items in question, which he claimed led to her punching him in the back of the head. According to the outlet, Biermann declined to press charges even though he produced a recording of the alleged altercation.
ET has reached out to Zocliak and Biermann for comment.
It's the latest development in what's become a messy divorce between the former couple after 11 years of marriage. Following the divorce filing, Zolciak requested that Biermann undergo drug testing. According to docs, obtained by ET, Zolciak claims she's seen Biermann "smoking marijuana" and has "serious concerns" for the safety and well-being of their children -- Kroy, 11, Kash, 10, and twins, Kaia and Kane, 9.
Zolciak is requesting drug testing at Biermann's expense, including a five-panel hair follicle drug screening. She is also asking that the former Atlanta Falcons player not cut or remove any of his hair until the screening is completed.
A status hearing for their divorce has been set for July 11.
Meanwhile, Biermann has accused Zolciak of having a "very troubling" gambling problem that persisted over the course of their marriage and it allegedly accelerated in the months leading up to their divorce. He claimed she was so consumed with online gambling, that she is unable to properly care for their children. His court filing included a joint bank account statement from the month of April, which showed there was over $127,000 in deposits at the beginning of the month, and by the end, was only left with $760.
Then, just last week, Zolciak shared a cryptic post to her Instagram Story, drawing attention to "toxic behavior" and "disrespect" as her messy divorce continues to unfold.
