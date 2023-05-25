Kim Zolciak has a message about manipulation.

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared a cryptic post to her Instagram Story on Thursday, drawing attention to "toxic behavior" and "disrespect" as her messy divorce from Kroy Biermann continues to unfold.

"Manipulation is when they blame you for your reaction to their toxic behavior, but never discuss their disrespect that triggered you," the post reads. For her part, Kim added: "Read that again..."

Kim Zolciak / Instagram

The former couple filed for divorce earlier this month after 11 years of marriage, and have since unleashed a whirlwind of allegations and accusations against each other.

According to court docs obtained by ET earlier this week, Kroy is alleging that Kim presented a "very troubling" gambling problem over the course of their marriage, which he claims accelerated in the months leading up to their divorce.

In addition to allegedly financially devastating their family, Kroy claims that Kim is so consumed with online gambling, that she is unable to properly care for their children -- Kroy, 11, Kash, 10, and twins, Kaia and Kane, 9 -- and is concerned for their safety and well-being. Kroy is also dad to Kim's oldest daughters, Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21, whom he adopted during their marriage.

Kroy is asking for Kim to be psychologically evaluated to determine "any underlying mental issues" that he believes have manifested through his ex-wife's alleged gambling problem and other "behaviors indicative of additional addiction issues."

ET has reached out to Kim's reps for comment.

Kroy's filing comes just days after Kim requested that her estranged husband undergo an evaluation of his own, filing a motion for Kroy to be drug tested. Per the docs obtained by ET on May 17, Kim claims she's seen Kroy "smoking marijuana" and has "serious concerns" for the safety and well-being of their children.

Kroy is seeking temporary and permanent sole legal and sole physical custody of the couple's four minor children. He is also seeking child support, the property he came into the marriage with, and permanent possession of his and Kim's home. Kroy additionally requests that all debts and obligations during the course of the marriage be divided equally.

Meanwhile, Kim, who listed April 30 as the date of separation, is seeking joint legal and primary physical custody of the children, as well as temporary and permanent child support. She is also seeking alimony, arguing that she is "dependent upon Kroy" for financial "support and maintenance."

Kim and Kroy have continued living together amid the divorce drama, ET previously confirmed.

