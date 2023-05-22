After 11 years of marriage, Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann have called it quits.

Both Kim and Kroy filed for divorce on May 5 -- shortly after news of their financial and potential legal woes first broke -- bringing their romance to an end.

The couple's initial flame was first sparked by a chance encounter at a charity event in 2010, followed by a whirlwind romance, a lavish, televised wedding and several children. Together Kim, 44, and Kroy, 37, share Kroy, 11, Kash, 10, and twins, Kaia and Kane, 9. During their marriage, Kroy adopted Kim's oldest daughters, Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21.

With the news of the couple's unexpected split, ET is taking a look back at their romance -- from their meet-cute beginning to their most recent breakup.

May 2010 -- Dancing With Destiny

The fateful meeting between Kim and Kroy came at a charity event in 2010, at the "Dancing Stars of Atlanta" gala, where Kroy was competing against Kim's RHOA co-star, Shereé Whitfield. Kroy came over to her table at some point during the event and gave her his number, and it sparked their eventual romance.

May 2011 -- Debut Baby

On May 30, Kim and Kroy welcomed their first child together. Kim tweeted at the time, "@biermann71 and I are happy to announce the birth of our son today. Kroy Jagger Biermann is healthy & beautiful. We are so in love!" She later tweeted in a follow-up post, "Thank you for all ur sweet tweets! Kroy, the girls and I are so in love with baby KJ!"

October 2011 -- She Said Yes!

Kim took to Twitter to share the exciting news that she and Kroy were engaged. "I am happy to announce that YES @biermann71 and I are engaged! I'm on a cloud and so blessed!!" Kim wrote at the time.

November 2011 -- Exchanging Vows

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and the Atlanta Falcons defensive end exchanged "I dos" during their beautiful nuptials in Roswell, Georgia, on Nov.11, 2011 at their large home. Kim reportedly wore three different gowns during the lavish affair, which cost over $1 million. The wedding was also featured in their spinoff reality TV series, Don't Be Tardy for the Wedding, on Bravo.

Aug. 15, 2012 -- Kash on Delivery

Less than a year after tying the knot, Kim and Kroy welcomed their second child together -- a boy named Kash Kade Biermann. "I'm so happy to announce that today we @kimzolciak and I welcomed our 2nd son Kash Kade, Mommy and baby are doing great!" Kroy wrote on Twitter, announcing the joyous news.

March 2013 -- The More the Merrier

Apart from their two children that they share, Kroy declared his intention to legally adopt Kim's daughters -- Brielle and Ariana -- from previous relationships.

November 2013 -- Twins!

Two years after their lavish nuptials, the couple expanded their family yet again -- even more than they had planned. The pair welcomed twins -- a girl named Kaia and a boy named Kane -- and couldn't have been more excited.

July 2015 -- Happy (Late) Honeymoon

It took more than three years for Kim and Kroy to finally find time to actually go on their honeymoon after getting married, so they made the most of it. The couple spent some quality time together on a romantic getaway in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and Kim made sure to share the memories on Instagram. "We are finally on our 'honeymoon' almost four years later, 4 kids later and 5 years of utter bliss!" Kim wrote in a post on Instagram.

September 2015 -- Health Scare

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star had been competing on Dancing With the Stars, alongside partner Tony Dovolani, but was forced to withdraw from the competition when she suffered a blood clot that caused a "mini-stroke" and led to her hospitalization after flying home for the weekend. Kim was advised by her doctor not to fly back to Los Angeles for the next week of competition. She was subsequently disqualified from the competition and made to withdraw out of concern for her wellbeing.

The following month, Kim revealed during an interview with Good Morning America that the mini-stroke revealed another frightening medical condition, which she had no idea about. "The minor TIA [transient ischemic attack] revealed that I have a PFO [patent foramen ovale], a hole in my heart that never closed," the mother of six said. She explained that she suffered a stroke because a blood clot was "able to cross over through the hole." Kim said she was "feeling great" and was grateful that her doctors took notice of her PFO when they did.

September 2016 -- Troubling Rumors

After Kroy was cut from the Buffalo Bills just two weeks after joining the team, rumors began to swirl that there was trouble in paradise. Kim went on a rant on Snapchat, raging against those speculating about her marriage. "I swear I'm like married to the king. He cleaned the whole house this morning and he cleaned the waterfall out front," she gushed in several clips. "I swear he's like the most incredible human that's ever walked this planet.... On a more serious note, I don't appreciate people talking s**t especially s**t that’s not true because I have the most incredible husband in the whole world."

August 2018 -- Past Revelations

Kim dropped a surprise on her Instagram followers when sharing a snapshot of her husband showering outdoors in swim trunks. "Yes please! For the love of God! Wet n Wild Wednesday! @kroybiermann Fun Fact: Today eight years ago, Kroy TRIED to break up with me," Kim captioned the pics. "That lasted only 24 hrs. Grateful for you baby! My ride or die, my rock, my heart, the best daddy ever and you are the hottest man I ever did see. #ImGreatWithDates #IRemember."

May 5, 2023 -- Dual Divorces

In documents obtained by ET, it was revealed that Kroy and Kim each filed for divorce from one another in separate petitions on May 5, after 11 years of marriage. According to the docs, the two both state that they are in a "bona fide state of separation," and had been since April 30.

In the doc filed in Georgia's Fulton County, Kroy states that his marriage is "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation." He is seeking temporary and permanent sole legal and sole physical custody of the couple's four minor children. He is not seeking custody of their two older kids.

Kim is seeking joint legal and primary physical custody of the children, as well as temporary and permanent child support. She is also seeking alimony, arguing that she is "dependent upon Kroy" for financial "support and maintenance." The news of their divorce comes amid reports that the pair owes over $1 million in back taxes to the IRS.

May 9, 2023 -- Still Living Together

Despite filing for divorce, Kim and Kroy continue to live under the same roof.

The dual filings came two months after the former couple's Atlanta home was taken off the auction block due to foreclosure, and ET learned that while the pair put on a "united front" for everyone around them, things hadn't been going well for a while.

"This is a complete shock and no one saw this coming. Kim and Kroy have always come off as 'couple goals' and seemed so in love," one of the sources told ET before a second source claimed that "Kim and Kroy haven't been getting along for a while."

"Although publicly they showcased a united front, it wasn't like that behind closed doors. The financial issues they have really started to add up and that is what ultimately broke the relationship," a second source added. "Kroy took on more of a manager role for the family, handling business dealings and finances and Kim felt he led them down the wrong path. Kroy feels like Kim's spending habits and financial priorities contributed to their issues."

May 11, 2023 -- Bye, Bye Wedding Ring

In new photos shared to her Instagram Story, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared she's learning how to play Fortnite with a light hand, as in minimal jewelry and definitely no wedding ring.

In the video, Kim can be seen trying on gaming headphones in her attempt to learn how to play the popular online game in order to get her 26-year-old daughter, Brielle, to pay attention to her.

Kim had a casual look for the gaming lesson, opting for a white tank and black sweats. The only jewelry she appeared to be wearing was on her left hand, a pair of bracelets, and it's quite noticeable that she had already ditched her wedding ring.

May 17, 2023 -- Allegations and Accusations

On May 17, Kim requested that her estranged husband undergo drug testing. Per court docs obtained by ET, Kim claims she's seen Kroy "smoking marijuana" and has "serious concerns" for the safety and well-being of their children.

Kim requested drug testing at Kroy's expense, including a five-panel hair follicle drug screening. She also asked that the former NFL star not cut or remove any of his hair until the screening is completed.

Days later, on May 22, ET learned that Kroy was making some accusations of his own. Kroy is alleging that Kim presented a "very troubling" gambling problem over the course of their marriage, which he claims accelerated in the months leading up to their divorce.

In addition to allegedly financially devastating their family, Kroy claims that Kim has been so consumed with online gambling, that she is unable to properly care for their children and is concerned for their safety and well-being.

Kory furthered his claims with a bank statement from the couple's joint account from the month of April, which had over $127,000 in deposits at the beginning of the month, and by the end, was only left with $760.00.

Kroy asked for Kim to be psychologically evaluated to determine "any underlying mental issues" that he believes have manifested through his ex-wife's alleged gambling problem and other "behaviors indicative of additional addiction issues."

He not only believes it's in the best interest of their children for Kim to submit to the psychological evaluation and follow any recommended treatment, but Kroy also asked that she pay for it, and make the results available to the court, as well as him and his legal team.

A status hearing for their divorce has been set for July 11.

