Kroy Biermann is apparently done trying to make things work with his wife, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, after the pair's reconciliation last month.

ET has confirmed that Kroy has filed for divorce from Kim yet again.

A source tells ET, "The two have been fighting nonstop. The relationship has become really toxic."

The former reality TV stars each filed for divorce in May after 11 years of marriage, and made a series of allegations against one another. The divorce proceedings set forth a custody battle, and a back-and-forth over child support and spousal support.

The former Atlanta Falcons linebacker claimed that his reality TV star wife has a "very troubling" gambling problem and alleged that she punched him the day before they filed for divorce. He also filed docs requesting court-appointed guardians for his and Kim's children.

After nearly two months of contentious back-and-forth allegations, the pair surprised everyone when they announced they were dismissing their divorce filings in early July.

A source told ET shortly after the couple first dismissed their divorce petitions, "Kim and Kroy are back together but have a lot of work to do on their marriage. The couple's public split had them each making negative claims about the other, and it's been tough for them to deal with that."

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and the former NFL player share four children together -- twins Kaia and Kane, 9, Kash, 10, and Kroy Jagger "KJ" Biermann, 12.

Kim is also the mom of Brielle Biermann and Ariana Biermann from a previous relationship.

According to court documents obtained by ET, and filed on Thursday, Kroy states that their marriage is "irretrievably broken," and he is seeking sole custody of their four children.

ET has reached out to lawyers and reps for both Kroy and Kim for comment.

Kim and Kroy's relationship isn't the only drama for the couple at the moment, as they're also dealing with financial problems. Earlier this year, the couple's Georgia mansion, which was in foreclosure, was taken off the auction block.

Since then, Kim has been sued over an unpaid credit card bill in the amount of $2,482.24, and Kroy has been accused of failing to make payments on his Rolls-Royce.

For more on Kim and Kroy's relationship, fans can read ET's full timeline of their divorce proceedings.

