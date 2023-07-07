Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Dismiss Divorce 2 Months After Filing

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann are giving their relationship another chance. On Friday, Kim filed paperwork to dismiss her divorce petition, court docs obtained by ET show.

"Yes, parties are dismissing divorce action and reconciling," Kroy's lawyer, Marlys Berstrom, tells ET.

TMZ was first to report the news.

The latest update comes just days after Kim and Kroy were spotted attending church with four of their children: twins Kaia and Kane, 9, Kash, 10, and KJ, 12.

Kim and Kroy each filed for divorce in May after 11 years of marriage, and proceeded to make a series of allegations against one another.

Kroy claimed that Kim has a "very troubling" gambling problem and alleged that she punched him the day before they filed for divorce. He also filed docs requesting court-appointed guardians for his and Kim's children.

Meanwhile, Kim claimed that she saw Kroy "smoking marijuana" and said that she has "serious concerns" for the safety and well-being of their children.

For more on Kim and Kroy's relationship, read ET's full timeline of the divorce drama.

