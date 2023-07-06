Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Spotted Together at Church Amid Divorce

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann have been spotted together amid their contentious divorce and custody battle. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star and former Atlanta Falcons player took their children to a church service on Sunday.

For the service, Kim looked chic in high-waisted trousers and a white blouse while Kroy sported black jeans and a white button-up shirt. Their four children together -- twins Kaia and Kane, 9, as well as KJ, 12, and Kash, 10 -- attended the church service in Atlanta with them. After church, the family went to a local bakery together.

Kim's older daughters -- Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21 -- from previous relationships were not present during the outing.

Kim and Kroy each filed for divorce in May after 11 years of marriage, citing they had been separated since April 30. News of their divorce came shortly after news of their financial and potential legal woes first broke -- bringing their romance to an end.

Since that time, the exes have made a series of allegations against one another, including Kroy claiming that Kim has a "very troubling" gambling problem and alleging that she punched him the day before they filed for divorce. Kim has claimed that she's seen Kroy "smoking marijuana" and that she has "serious concerns" for the safety and well-being of their children.

And, in a sign that things are getting messier, Biermann has filed docs requesting for court-appointed guardians for his and Kim's children.

The couple first met at a charity event in 2010, followed by a whirlwind romance, a lavish, televised wedding and several children.

For more on Kim and Kroy's contentious divorce, read ET's full timeline of their split here.

